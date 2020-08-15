Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa to announce commitment soon

Good news may be coming Utah's way very soon.

Yesterday, 3-star safety Jeffrey Bassa announced on Twitter than there was "News coming soon..." — alluding to the fact that he has made his final decision as to where he will commit to play college football

And Utah is right in the think of the mix, and may possibly hold a slight lead nearing the end of his recruitment. Bassa announced in early June that the Utes were one of his six finalists, including Oregon, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Louisville and Arizona State.

JEFFREY BASSA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-1, 198-pounds

*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin to tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. Getting him on campus again and being the hometown school would be huge steps — but what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon or Arizona State.

Either way, it appears it's now crunch time for Bassa's recruitment with a decision coming soon — and Utah surely would love to be the team to ink his name.

