SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa to announce commitment soon

Ryan Kostecka

Good news may be coming Utah's way very soon.

Yesterday, 3-star safety Jeffrey Bassa announced on Twitter than there was "News coming soon..." — alluding to the fact that he has made his final decision as to where he will commit to play college football

And Utah is right in the think of the mix, and may possibly hold a slight lead nearing the end of his recruitment. Bassa announced in early June that the Utes were one of his six finalists, including Oregon, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Louisville and Arizona State.

JEFFREY BASSA
*3-star, Athlete
*6-foot-1, 198-pounds
*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

EeXgzBJUYAAe9ru

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin to tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. Getting him on campus again and being the hometown school would be huge steps — but what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon or Arizona State.

Either way, it appears it's now crunch time for Bassa's recruitment with a decision coming soon — and Utah surely would love to be the team to ink his name.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA announces no fall championships in 2020; CFP still alive

Announced by NCAA president Mark Emmert on Thursday evening, the NCAA has officially proclaimed that there will be NO fall championships for any sport across its three divisions

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players and coaches with mixed emotions over canceled fall season

When the Pac-12 made its announcement on Tuesday afternoon to cancel the fall sports season, Utah coaches and players took to Twitter to voice their concerns and how they're to attack the next few months

Ryan Kostecka

Utah QB Jake Bentley named to Johnny Unitas preseason award watch list

In just under two years, Utah transfer quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown the ball 30 times in a college football game — but that hasn't stopped the preseason accolades from rolling in

Ryan Kostecka

Utah OL Nick Ford settles the score with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

Nick Ford, a starting offensive lineman for the Utes and the outspoken leader of the team regarding the #WeAreUnited movement, spoke with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to regarding their differences

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited not pleased with Pac-12's decision to end fall sports

The Pac-12 believes it's doing what's best for its college athletes when it canceled the fall sports season on Tuesday — but the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited group expressed their displeasure over the decision

Ryan Kostecka

Myocarditis; The real issue at heart regarding college football

With the upcoming college football season on the verge of being canceled this fall, the real issue at heart is one with the heart — myocarditis and the longterm effects following COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma proving his worth in the NBA bubble

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a run at the NBA title, Kyle Kuzma is going to have to emerge as a trusted component of their attack — and he proved on Monday that he's ready for the bright lights

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement

With the upcoming college football season in serious jeopardy, multiple Utah football players have taken to social media to show support of the #WeWantToPlay movement hoping to save the season

Ryan Kostecka

Following CEO meeting Tuesday, Pac-12 cancels fall sports

Following the Pac-12 CEO meeting on Tuesday afternoon, conference officials decided that there would be no fall sports season for 2020 with an earliest start date of sports coming in Jan. 2021

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 CEO's to meet Tuesday night, discuss 2020 future

Tuesday night is a big one in the history of the conference as its 12 presidents or chancellors are scheduled to meet and discuss the future of the 2020 college football season

Ryan Kostecka