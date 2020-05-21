AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Ricky Park Highlights

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

Ricky Parks
*3-star, Running Back
*5-foot-10, 192-pounds
*Gaither HS — Tampa, FL

If fans want a running back who looks like former stars Zack Moss, Joe Williams and Devontae Booker, they won't have to look much further than Parks.

This guy is an absolute tank of a running back who is going to lower his shoulder and deliver the boom. He needs to work on his hands out of the backfield and his pass-protection skills, but he has the physical traits to be successful.

Parks, who is close to gaining that 4th star on 247sports, is gaining steam on the recruiting trail after picking up an offer from Florida State in January — but most pundits have leaning towards Iowa as of now. However, he is high on Utah as well as those schools appear to be his top-two choices.

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Parks could immediately come in and give Utah a power-runner to begin with.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander Highlights

Junior Alexander is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 189-pound prospect is a four-star prospect and HS teammate of fellow Utah prospect Jabez Tinae

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA allowing athletes to return to campus on June 1

The NCAA Council announced on Wednesday that athletes can return to campus for sports-related activities on June 1 — but will Utah allow its athletes back at that time as well?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 ATH prospect Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 170-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and one of the top players from Hawaii

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 ATH prospect Will Latu

Will Latu is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 221-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 WR prospect Jabez Tinae

Jabez Tinae is class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 187-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and one of the top playmakers in Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Lauren McCluskey's family still fighting for justice

A year and a half after Lauren McCluskey was killed, her family is still fighting for justice after reports surfaced regarding an officer assigned to the case and the inappropriate photos

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 ILB prospect Mason Tufaga

Mason Tufaga is class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 210-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and arguably the top player in Hawaii

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 RB Byron Cardwell

Byron Cardwell is class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'0'', 193-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and the No. 11 running back in the country

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Highlights of 2021 ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

Ethan Calvert is class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 230-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and the No. 2 ILB in the country

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Breaking down what Cam Rising bring to Utah

Despite having zero in-game experience, sophomore Cam Rising is high on potential and is locked in quarterback battle to take over the starting role for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka