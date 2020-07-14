Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Tyler Maro Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until August 31, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Right now, the Utes currently sit with the Pac-12's No. 9 ranked class, and 81st overall.

Headlining the group is Peter Costelli, 4-star quarterback out of Mission Viejo HS in California. Rounding out the offensive side of the ball is 3-star (soon to be 4-star) running back Ricky Parks, 3-star offensive lineman Koli Faaiu and 3-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan. On defense, the Utes have 3-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, 3-star defensive end Viliami Pouha and 3-star JC defensive tackle Tevita Fotu.

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

TYLER MARO

*3-star, Offensive Tackle

*6-foot-7, 260-pounds

*Assumption High School — Davenport, Iowa

Maro has had quite the recruiting journey thus far with 38 offers and counting, all of them coming since the beginning of April. The Utes were the latest to offer Maro, extending the scholarship on Monday. He now holds offers from many Pac-12 programs, including Stanford, Cal and UCLA.

He's blessed with tremendous size already but has the frame to easily hold 300+ pounds once he gets into the correct college strength and conditioning program. He's also rated as an above average athlete who movs fairly well on the outside and getting to the second level

Maro can play with a nasty streak sometimes, but overall needs to become more fixable as right now he uses just his natural ability to overpower defenders. He needs to refine his overall technique, particularly his footwork and hand physicality.

Still, he is seen as somebody who could really blossom later on in his collegiate career if put into the right program. He may be able to play on special teams early on in his career, but he really needs to add strength and weight before he can contribute.

Senior Bamidele Olaseni and sophomore Simi Moala are expected to be the starters at the tackle positions entering the 2020 season. Moala is already established after starting most of last season at right tackle, so expect him to hold on to that spot until he leaves in three years.

Olaseni has the frame of what Cole could have, checking in at 6’7'', 332-pounds, but he has struggled in past season and will most likely get the first chance at the start role. A darkhorse candidate is Keaton Bills has shown a lot of potential, but he lacks experience so gaining some this year will be vital for him going forward.

Maro is without a doubt a project but could become one that really pays off in the end.

