Utah Utes hand-painted helmet earns best helmet award

The popular twitter profile Uniform Authority released a list of their top 2022 college football helmets this week, the likes of which included multiple designs from in-state programs. While both BYU and Utah made the impressive list, the Utes were named No. 1.

Some of the other programs whose helmets made their top 10 list included Ohio State, TCU, and Ole Miss among others.

While the Cougars were ranked No. 2 on UA's list, the Utes hand-painted helmet was ranked the best of the best from this past season.

A hand painted helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah honored their fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets when they faced USC for the first time in October.

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Featuring a painting of both Jordan and Lowe on the sides, the "TJAL" heart crest is located on the back of the helmet as well. Additionally, the helmet has the black, white, and red stripes down the center, the same design that was featured on the last helmet that Jordan wore before his tragic passing.

Year in and year out, the University of Utah Equipment managers go above and beyond to make sure that the Utes consistently have some of the best uniforms in the Pac-12 and the nation.

As recognized by Uniform Authority, this was a top-tier helmet with so much meaning and beauty.

