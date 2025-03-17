All Utes

Utah Utes projected spring football depth chart: Offense

Utes return five starters on offense; must rebuild at the skill positions

New Mexico Lobos transfer Devon Dampier.
New Mexico Lobos transfer Devon Dampier. / John Reed-Imagn Images
Coming off a disappointing first season in the Big 12 Conference, the Utah Utes have scheduled their annual 22 Forever Game for Saturday, April 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

After 15 spring practices, the 22 Forever Game will be the public’s first chance to see an offense that will be revamped following a second straight-down year that saw the Utes finish 5-7 overall and just 2-7 in their first Big 12 campaign. That included an ugly seven-game losing streak that pretty much coincided with injuries to quarterback Cam Rising and several other offensive players.

Here is a look at Utah’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice.

Note: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term.

Offense

Returning starters (5): Left tackle Caleb Lomu; Left guard Tanoa Togia; Center Jaren Kump; Right guard Michael Mokofis; Right tackle Spencer Fano.

Departed starters (6): Quarterback Cam Rising; Running back Micah Bernard; Wide receiver Dorian Singer; Wide receiver Munir McClain; Wide receiver Money Parks; Tight end Brant Kuithe.

Analysis

The Cam Rising Era at Utah ended quietly in early January — three months removed from his last appearance on the field — when coach Kyle Whittingham announced the quarterback was no longer on the Utes’ roster.

It was an unceremonious end for the player who led the Utes to consecutive appearances in the Rose Bowl but whose career was interrupted by too many injuries, including a lower leg injury that sidelined him for the final six games of the disappointing 2024 season. 

So the Utes will move on with a new quarterback and a new running back as they look to rebound from a rough finish in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Interestingly, a revamping of the coaching staff led to what will be a rebuilding of the roster heading into the season opener against former Pac-12 foe UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30.

Dual-threat Devon Dampier is the projected starter at quarterback after following new offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico. Dampier threw for 2,768 yards _ with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions _ while adding 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing during the Lobos 5-7 season under Bronco Mendenhall, the former BYU coach who left for Utah State after just one year in Albuquerque.

Running back Wayshawn Parker followed his position coach, Mark Atuaia, from Washington State, which was among the many departures that hollowed out the Cougars’ roster after a once-promising season turned sour. The true freshman gained 750 yards on 137 carries _ a 5.4-yard average _ and scored four TDs.

The Utes also welcome several new wide receivers via the transfer portal. The strength of the unit will be the five returning offensive linemen, which should give the Utes some confidence as they break in all those new skill-position players.

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Devon Dampier, junior

Isaac Wilson, sophomore

Running back

Wayshon Parker, sophomore

NaQuari Rogers, senior

Wide receiver

Otto Tia, redshirt senior

Daidren Zipperer, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver

Creed Whittemore, redshirt sophomore

Justin Stephenson, redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver

Ryan Davis, senior

Zachayrus Williams, sophomore

Tight end

Landen King, redshirt senior

Dallen Bentley, senior

Left tackle

Caleb Lomu, redshirt sophomore

Zereoue Williams, redshirt senior

Left guard

Tanoa Togiai, redshirt senior

Roger Alderman, redshirt sophomore

Center

Jaren Kump, redshirt senior

Alex Harrison, redshirt senior

Right guard

Michael Mokofisi, redshirt senior

Keith Olson, redshirt junior

Right tackle

Spencer Fano, junior

Isaiah Garcia, redshirt freshman

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

