Utah Utes projected spring football depth chart: Offense
Coming off a disappointing first season in the Big 12 Conference, the Utah Utes have scheduled their annual 22 Forever Game for Saturday, April 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
After 15 spring practices, the 22 Forever Game will be the public’s first chance to see an offense that will be revamped following a second straight-down year that saw the Utes finish 5-7 overall and just 2-7 in their first Big 12 campaign. That included an ugly seven-game losing streak that pretty much coincided with injuries to quarterback Cam Rising and several other offensive players.
Here is a look at Utah’s projected depth chart on offense entering spring practice.
Note: This depth chart only includes players enrolled for spring term.
Offense
Returning starters (5): Left tackle Caleb Lomu; Left guard Tanoa Togia; Center Jaren Kump; Right guard Michael Mokofis; Right tackle Spencer Fano.
Departed starters (6): Quarterback Cam Rising; Running back Micah Bernard; Wide receiver Dorian Singer; Wide receiver Munir McClain; Wide receiver Money Parks; Tight end Brant Kuithe.
Analysis
The Cam Rising Era at Utah ended quietly in early January — three months removed from his last appearance on the field — when coach Kyle Whittingham announced the quarterback was no longer on the Utes’ roster.
It was an unceremonious end for the player who led the Utes to consecutive appearances in the Rose Bowl but whose career was interrupted by too many injuries, including a lower leg injury that sidelined him for the final six games of the disappointing 2024 season.
So the Utes will move on with a new quarterback and a new running back as they look to rebound from a rough finish in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.
Interestingly, a revamping of the coaching staff led to what will be a rebuilding of the roster heading into the season opener against former Pac-12 foe UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30.
Dual-threat Devon Dampier is the projected starter at quarterback after following new offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico. Dampier threw for 2,768 yards _ with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions _ while adding 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing during the Lobos 5-7 season under Bronco Mendenhall, the former BYU coach who left for Utah State after just one year in Albuquerque.
Running back Wayshawn Parker followed his position coach, Mark Atuaia, from Washington State, which was among the many departures that hollowed out the Cougars’ roster after a once-promising season turned sour. The true freshman gained 750 yards on 137 carries _ a 5.4-yard average _ and scored four TDs.
The Utes also welcome several new wide receivers via the transfer portal. The strength of the unit will be the five returning offensive linemen, which should give the Utes some confidence as they break in all those new skill-position players.
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Devon Dampier, junior
Isaac Wilson, sophomore
Running back
Wayshon Parker, sophomore
NaQuari Rogers, senior
Wide receiver
Otto Tia, redshirt senior
Daidren Zipperer, redshirt sophomore
Wide receiver
Creed Whittemore, redshirt sophomore
Justin Stephenson, redshirt sophomore
Wide receiver
Ryan Davis, senior
Zachayrus Williams, sophomore
Tight end
Landen King, redshirt senior
Dallen Bentley, senior
Left tackle
Caleb Lomu, redshirt sophomore
Zereoue Williams, redshirt senior
Left guard
Tanoa Togiai, redshirt senior
Roger Alderman, redshirt sophomore
Center
Jaren Kump, redshirt senior
Alex Harrison, redshirt senior
Right guard
Michael Mokofisi, redshirt senior
Keith Olson, redshirt junior
Right tackle
Spencer Fano, junior
Isaiah Garcia, redshirt freshman