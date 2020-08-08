AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Utah Utes receive commitment from 2021 prospect Jonah Elliss

Ryan Kostecka

The Elliss legacy lives on in Utah.

Jonah Elliss, a three-star linebacker and the top prospect in the state of Idaho, announced his commitment to Utah on Friday evening. The addition of Elliss to the Utes keeps alive their family legacy alive in red and white as his father Luther was one of the best defensive tackles in Utah history, being named a first-team All-American as a senior.

"I've felt like Utah was the place for me, I've been close to announcing for a little bit now," Elliss said in 247sports article. "Utah has definitely one of my higher options since I really started being recruited, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff better and feel really comfortable with them. I'm excited to have my commitment in place and Utah is a great school and I just am very excited to be joining the program." 

According to 247sports, Elliss, at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is ranked the No. 91 outside linebacker in the country. He chose the Utes over offers from Washington State, Louisville and Boise State.

It's still undetermined where Elliss will play for the Utes.

While he's deemed an outside linebacker and that's clearly where he's most comfortable, the offensive coaches at Utah have been discussing about him potentially playing tight end. 

Regardless of where he plays for the Utes, Utah is adding somebody of high character who adds an intriguing blend of athleticism and size that could really pan out once he dedicates himself to a position.

It's most likely that Elliss will stay on the defensive side of the ball in a safety/outside linebacker mold depending on how his body develops over the coming years. He's not insanely athletic, but he's extremely fluid which allows him to move well in the passing game if needed but he must become more explosive if he's to actually thrive in the role. He's tenacious at the point of attack and loves to play physical, but keeps good mind to stay broken down and technical.

Elliss has the pedigree to thrive in the sport as his dad was a first round pick of the Detroit Lions in 1995, playing with them through 2003 where he earned two Pro Bowl nods. He then played a final season in 2004 with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, his older brother Kaden starred at the University of Idaho from 2014-2018 before playing for the New Orleans Saints since 2019.

With the addition of Elliss, Utah is now up to eight commits in the 2021 class; joining QB Peter Costelli (Mission Viejo, California), WR Deamikkio Nathan (Grand Prairie, Texas), RB Ricky Parks (Tampa, Florida), OL Kolinu’u Faaiu (Bothell, Washington) on offense — Snow College DT Tevita Fotu, Bingham High DE Viliami Pouha and LB Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek, Arizona) on defense. Costelli, Parks, Nathan and Reynolds have all been names SI All-American nominees.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 prepared to take out "massive" loan to save conference athletics

According to The Mercury News' Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 is planning an extensive loan program to save its athletic programs with the 2020 college football season in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Keleki Latu is an SI All-American nominee

After losing nine starters, including three on the defensive line, to last season's defense, the Utes are looking to rebuild in the trenches and the addition of Keleki Latu could be huge moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 and #WeAreUnited group hold "productive" call Thursday night

Pac-12 brass and the leaders of the #WeAreUnited group met virtually on Thursday night on what sources are calling a "productive" meeting that was based mainly around health and safety concerns

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes in at No. 20 in Amway Coaches preseason poll

Despite losing nearly two-thirds of its overall production for the entire team, Utah will enter next season in the top-20 of the country after being ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Utah running back Devontae Booker will unfortunately begin offseason training a little behind his new team after the Las Vegas Raiders placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to speak with #WeAreUnited group Thursday night

After hearing threats of boycotting the upcoming college football season, Pac-12 brass have agreed to a virtual meeting with the leaders of the #WeAreUnited movement in hopes of moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Lauren McCluskey photos were shown to other officers

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, it was proven that a former University of Utah officer showed inappropriate photos of Lauren McCluskey to his fellow officers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake from Portland, Oregon spurned Utah to stay out on the west coast when he committed to Cal on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

August 21 deadline for NCAA fall sports and national championships

Announced by the Board of Governors, an Aug. 21 deadline has been set for the three NCAA divisions to make final decisions on whether fall sports seasons and national championships will be held this year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 25 in FOX Sports preseason poll

Despite losing nine starters on one of the nation's best defenses last season, FOX sports stills think highly of Utah's culture as it has the Utes ranked No. 25 in its preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka