Utah Utes release senior day list

Heading into their last home game of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes released the list of players that will participate in senior day activities before kick-off against Stanford.

That list of players includes:

Jaylen Dixon - Senior

Cameron Rising - Junior

Tavion Thomas - Junior

Gabe Reid - Senior

Micah Bernard - Sophomore

Logan Kendall - Senior

Stone Azarcon - Senior

Braeden Daniels - Junior

Thomas Yassmin - Junior

Devin Kaufusi - Senior

RJ Hubert - Senior

Mohamoud Diabate - Senior

Solomon Enis - Senior

Dalton Kincaid - Senior

Brant Kuithe - Senior

Devaughn Vele - Sophomore

Clark Phillips III - Sophomore

While the list does primarily consist of seniors (10) that will graduate from the program, there are also several underclassmen that have elected to participate in the senior activities in case they declare for the draft.

With that being said, it's also important to note that just because these players will be participating in the activities, that doesn't necessarily mean they are leaving.

In fact, for some of these players, it would be wise for them to return for another year in order to attract more attention from NFL scouts.

Time will determine who will return and who will take attempt to take their talents to the NFL.