Utah Utes release senior day list
Heading into their last home game of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes released the list of players that will participate in senior day activities before kick-off against Stanford.
That list of players includes:
- Jaylen Dixon - Senior
- Cameron Rising - Junior
- Tavion Thomas - Junior
- Gabe Reid - Senior
- Micah Bernard - Sophomore
- Logan Kendall - Senior
- Stone Azarcon - Senior
- Braeden Daniels - Junior
- Thomas Yassmin - Junior
- Devin Kaufusi - Senior
- RJ Hubert - Senior
- Mohamoud Diabate - Senior
- Solomon Enis - Senior
- Dalton Kincaid - Senior
- Brant Kuithe - Senior
- Devaughn Vele - Sophomore
- Clark Phillips III - Sophomore
While the list does primarily consist of seniors (10) that will graduate from the program, there are also several underclassmen that have elected to participate in the senior activities in case they declare for the draft.
With that being said, it's also important to note that just because these players will be participating in the activities, that doesn't necessarily mean they are leaving.
In fact, for some of these players, it would be wise for them to return for another year in order to attract more attention from NFL scouts.
Time will determine who will return and who will take attempt to take their talents to the NFL.