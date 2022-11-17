Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Oregon matchup

On Wednesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with No. 12 Oregon.

Traveling to Oregon this weekend, the Utes will return to their all-white throwback uniforms on Saturday in Eugene.

Featuring the interlocking U's logo on the helmet, shoulders and pants, this classic combination is a crowd favorite and easily one of the best combinations the Utes feature in their wardrobe.

Having worn this at USC and in the Rose Bowl last year, in addition to wearing it against Florida at the beginning of this season, this uniform combo is becoming the standard for big road games.

The Utes will now face the Ducks on Saturday, November 19 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes