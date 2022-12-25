Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Rose Bowl vs Penn State

On Saturday evening the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

As the Utes face Penn State for the first time in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game, the Utes will wear their homecoming uniforms with cherry red lids, a red jersey and white pants.

Similar to what they wore last year, Utah decided keep the same decal but go with a beautiful cherry red helmet rather than white.

The Utes will now face the Nittany Lions on Monday, January 2 at 3:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

