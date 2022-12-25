Skip to main content
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Rose Bowl vs Penn State

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Rose Bowl vs Penn State

On Saturday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for the Rose Bowl matchup with Penn State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday evening the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

As the Utes face Penn State for the first time in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game, the Utes will wear their homecoming uniforms with cherry red lids, a red jersey and white pants.

Similar to what they wore last year, Utah decided keep the same decal but go with a beautiful cherry red helmet rather than white.

The Utes will now face the Nittany Lions on Monday, January 2 at 3:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 8.37.29 AM
Football

No. 8 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Rose Bowl vs Penn State

By Cole Bagley
Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline after the Nittany Lions missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 202.
Football

What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah part 2

By FanNation AllUtes
CJ Jacobsen, Utah.
Recruiting

Early Signing Day: Utah Utes 2023 Commits

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19008608
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 3

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl.
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 2

By FanNation AllUtes
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 7.16.40 PM
Recruiting

Utah Utes commit Dijon Stanley named LA Times Player of the Year

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 1.22.39 PM
Basketball

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_17102528
Football

Utah Utes commit Brock Fonoimoana earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley