Utah vs. Cal Poly: Live updates, highlights from Week 2 college football game
A week removed from its impressive win at UCLA, Utah has returned to Salt Lake City for its home opener against Cal Poly on Saturday.
The first meeting between the Utes and Mustangs on the gridiron is set to kick off from Rice-Eccles Stadium at 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT on ESPN+.
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah team eye a 2-0 start to the season after decimating the Bruins in their opener from the Rose Bowl last week. Junior quarterback Devon Dampier will also look to follow up his efficient debut with another productive outing against Cal Poly, while the Utes' defense strives to get after Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach like it did against UCLA signal-caller Nico Iamaleava.
Whittingham has made it clear he and his team aren't overlooking their FSC opponent in their preparation process, though prognosticators aren't expecting a close outcome in the lead-up to gameday. ESPN SP+, an advanced college football rating system developed by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, projects Utah's margin of victory over Cal Poly will be among the widest for any victorious team in Week 2; Connelly's formula has the Utes cruising to a 49-3 win over the Mustangs, with an estimated margin of 45.6 points between the two.
ESPN's matchup predictor echoes the sentiment its SP+ ratings have for Utah's home opener, as the Utes boast a 99% win probability rate heading into Saturday's contest.
While Utah looks to take care of business on the field, one of its legendary head coaches, Ron McBride, along with former wide receiver Roy Jefferson, will be inducted into Utah's Ring of Honor on Saturday.
Here are the live updates and highlights from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
1ST QUARTER RECAP
First down Utes: Hunter Andrews sat down in the zone defense and picked up five yards on third-and-4 to move the chains for the Utes.
Coin toss: Cal Poly won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Utah the ball to start.
PREGAME
Utah Mili: Logan Fano leads the Utes through their pregame ritual ahead of their first home game of the 2025 regular season.