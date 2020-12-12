Utah vs. No. 21 Colorado Livestream: Utah Leads 7-0 After Opening Drive

In what is expected to be a showdown in the snow with the entire nation watching, Utah (1-2) will face Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at 10 a.m. MT on FOX. Follow the livestream for updates and analysis

Utah will have a chance to make a statement on national television.

In what is expected to be a showdown in the snow with the entire nation watching, Utah will travel to Boulder to face Colorado on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FOX following the cancelation of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game.

This is huge opportunity for both the Utes and Buffaloes as FOX will have its 'A' team call the game in Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. It will the premier game in the nation for that time slot, with most of the eyes of the country watching.

The game was originally expected to be played on Friday night and air on FS1. But with the Ohio State-Michigan cancelation, it left FOX with an open slot. The Utah-Colorado game was by far the best option, especially with the Buffaloes coming at No. 21 in the latest CFP rankings and Utah notching its first win of the season last week.

What makes Saturday morning special for this young Utah team as it's the first time they'll be playing in a game where the words "underdog" and "spoiler" will be synonymous with who they are. The Utes are also hoping that a victory against the Buffaloes will be the last time those words are are associated with the program.

“It felt great. A ‘W’ is a ‘W',” junior wide receiver Britain Covey said following Utah's 30-24 win over Oregon State on Saturday. “This is a young team. There are a lot of things to learn. This season, you’ve got to find the positives in it. We’re so happy to get a win. We’re sick of losing.”

It's not going to be easy for the Utes as the game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. With temperatures hovering around freezing and snow flurries expected, it's going to be a battle in the trenches as both teams feature prominent running games with subpar passing capabilities.

Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan, the reigning Pac-12 freshman of the week, Colorado sophomore Jarek Broussard, the nation's No. 2 rusher, are expected to be the stars and shine brightest given the weather conditions. But they'll both be going up against talented front sevens that pride themselves on stopping the run and make teams one dimensional.

PREGAME

*30 minutes before kickoff, temperature is currently 22 degrees with no snow falling. However, there is a solid dusting of snow on the field

*Snow is expected to fall throughout parts of the game, potentially putting a damper on throwing the ball

*Curious to see what Jake Bentley looks like throwing a football in the snow. Have to wonder if this is his first time playing in this sort of inclement weather...

*Wide receiver Britain Covey is no longer limited after getting in a full week of practice — he's good to go



*Fellow wide receivers Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua are back healthy and should be full participants.

*Starting center Orlando Umana is expected to dress but will not see action unless in an emergency situation.

FIRST QUARTER

*Colorado has won the toss and deferred. Utah will receive to start the game…

*Utah will begin the game with the ball at its own 40 after a nice return by Covey...

*Bentley to Kuithe on the first play, wish is exactly what you want to see. 24-yard catch and run and the ball is now at Colorado 36

*Jordan's burst is unreal, just blasting through the line to get into the second level. First carry goes for 17 yards. Ball at the Colorado 10

*On third down, Bentley connects with Enis on a delayed slant route for the 6-yd TD pass

Utah 7 - Colorado 0

12:03 left 1Q

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 60 yards in 2:57

Great opening drive ends with a 6-yd TD pass from Bentley to Enis

*Impressive opening drive by the Utes. Great mix of runs and passes, including getting Bentley out of the pocket to make some plays. By far the best he's looked this early in a game...



