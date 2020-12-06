FootballBasketballOther Sports
Utah vs. Oregon State Livestream: Utah Leads 3-0 After Opening Drive

Still searching for its first win of the season, Utah will play in its final home of the year when it hosts Oregon State for a #Pac12AfterDark special on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT
Author:
Publish date:

It's going to be another late night in Salt Lake City this Saturday when Utah hosts Oregon State in its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

After missing the first two games of the year due to COVID-19 related issues, Utah (0-2) is still searching for its first win of the season.

The Utes have losses to USC (33-17) and Washington (24-21), arguably the two toughest teams in the Pac-12. But they also had leads in both of those games (3-0 vs. USC, 21-0 vs. Washington) and the total improvement showed from Week one to Week two was encouraging, albeit still ending in a loss.

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Nahshon Wright (21) during the first half at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State is coming off its biggest victory in arguably a decade, taking down then-ranked No. 15 Oregon 41-38 at home on Friday night. The Beavers (2-2) are now one win away from bowl eligibility, their first time since 2013. 

The Beavers will be down two key starters with quarterback Tristan Gebbia (hamstring) and star running back Jermar Jefferson (COVID-19 protocols) both out. That a huge loss as Jefferson is the nation's No. 2 rusher, averaging 168.8 yards per game.

Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at Reser Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN. Follow the livestream for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-to-the-second action.

PREGAME
*Britain Covey is first of the specialists on the field and moving around... fast. That's a great sign moving forward

*Oregon State QB Chance Nolan, starting in place of Gebbia, was the nation's No. 1 JC dual-threat quarterback in the country.

*WR Bryan Thompson, who was to be a game time decision, is going through warmups and looks as if he's going to give it a try

*First rep on offense in warmups as Utah is starting Enis, Vele and Covey at WR, Jordan at RB and Fotheringham at TE

*Interesting, there's not sign of Kuithe going through warmups with the team drills...

*With Umana dealing with an injury, the Utes will be going with the same starting OL group as last week...
LT - Moala / LG - Bills / C - Ford / RG - Kump / RT - Luamea

*Oregon State has won the toss and deferred to the second half. Utah will receive to start the game...

FIRST QUARTER
*Utah will begin the game with the ball at its own 25 

*Ty Jordan getting the start at RB for the Utes, has 17 yards on two carries to start the game

*BRITAIN COVEY IS BACK! A phenomanl route where he broke off an OSU DB resulted in a 24-yard catch and run. Utes ball at OSU 29 and driving early

*Bentley with an atrocious throw to a wide open Kuithe that would've been a sure touchdown... Utes forced to settled for a 33-yard FG attempt...

Utah 3 — Oregon State 0
10:21 left 1Q
Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards in 4:39
Jordan gets the majority of the touches but a 24-yard catch and run by Covey was the highlight early on

*Interesting, Bentley is being attended to by trainers after that opening drive... 

*JUCO transfer Jeremy Mercier was down of the field following that kickoff coverage… didn’t look good

*Oregon State will begin its first drive at its own 20

*With no Jefferson, Nolan drops back to throw on first down before he scrambles 10 yards on the first play. Kid can run, that's for sure

*Vonte Davis INTERCEPTION!!! He picks off a Nolan pass and returns it down to the OSU 10 yard line — that’s his second pick in two games

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) during the first half at Reser Stadium.
