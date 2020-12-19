FootballBasketballOther Sports
Utah vs Washington State Live Thread: Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. MT

Utah will conclude the 2020 college football season on Saturday when it hosts Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1
It's been well documented over the past two seasons how Utah has struggled to close seasons.

Including the Pac-12 title and bowl games, the Utes have gone a combined 0-4 in its final two games of the 2018 and 19 seasons. But in the other 24 games of those two years, Utah has gone a remarkable 20-4.

“It is sad. This is the first time in my career that we’re not playing for a championship. Or the opportunity to go to a championship,” wide receiver Britain Covey said. “It’s different. You’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to find what motivates you. We’re going to have one more game and this has been such a weird season.”

So although the Utes won't be playing for a conference title this year, they still have a chance to do something that they haven't done since joining the Pac-12 in 2011; end a season with at least three consecutive wins.

It's also the first time the Utes will be playing in front of family and close friends as the Utah will have around 450 people in the stands cheering them. According to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, Washington State has the opportunity for family and friends as well but it's unknown if they'll have people in attendance.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Preparation for the game was underway prior to the Utah Utes plying the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Follow this livestream for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-to-the-second action.

PREGAME
*Today will mark head coach Kyle Whittingham's 200th career game at the helm of the Utes.

*Not so good news for Utah but it appears that Washington State star RB Max Borghi will play today. He’s going through pregame warmups and is moving around with no issue. Definitely something to keep an eye on

*Utah Kicker Jordan Noyes (who primarily handles the long kicks) just went 3-for-3 from 50 yards, but his attempt at 59 came up just short (but was on line)

*This is the sharpest Bentley has looked in pregame warmups so far this season. You can tell he's gaining more and more confidence entering his fourth start as a Ute

*Looks as if Nick Ford will start at center again in place of an injured Orlando Umana

