Utah Wide Receiver Samson Nacua Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former walk-on and fan-favorite announced that he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will look to finish out his career elsewhere.

“Dear Utah, from the beginning this family brought me in with loving and open arms,” Nacua wrote on Twitter. “I wouldn’t change a thing in the years I’ve been here. I’ve loved every moment here and am more than thankful for every opportunity given to me. To the coaches and head man Kyle Whittingham I’m grateful for the belief in me especially when nobody else did. To my brothers thank you for your love and friendship you have all showed me and I only hope I was able to show the same in return. The bonds and friendships we created will last a lifetime and I’ll always be here as a friend and a Ute. Finish what we have started and always come willing to work and learn. At this time I feel it is the best to part ways with Utah and open my options and recruitment up. Thankful for everything and a Ute forever.”

It's a tough loss for the Utes as Nacua is the second wide receiver to leave the Utes in the past month. He will now have one year of eligibility left as he returns for his 'super senior' season.

Bryan Thompson, a two-year starter, announced in early February that he was entering the transfer portal and then resurfaced a week ago when it became known that he would be facing Utah as a member of Pac-12 south foe Arizona State.

Nacua has served in a backup role for most of his career, but his contributions in the offense and on special teams were a large part of the Utes success. He led Utah in receiving touchdowns (from the wide receiver position) in 2018 and 2019 despite just one start.

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Nacua is a very capable route runner with phenomenal hands who rarely drops the ball. His ability to make tough catches down the sideline and consistently find the end zone will make him a hot commodity on the market.

He will end his career at Utah with 82 catches for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns

The local product from Timpview High School was a walk-on to the program before earning a scholarship that fall and redshirting.

In 2017, he played in 13 games with a career high six starts and caught 29 passes for 294 yards and a score. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign in which he finished with 31 catches for 362 yards and five scores.

His junior year in 2019 is when he showcased his big play ability with 18 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. His 18.3 yards per catch ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and 29th in the country. This past season is when Nacua finished with four catches for just 29 yards and a score.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) pushes into the end zone while being held by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

With Nacua and Thompson now gone, Utah will still have plenty of options at wide receiver. Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele and Jaylen Dixon will battle it out as the potential starters while Money Parks and incoming freshman Makai Cope will provide great depth.

