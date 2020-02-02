Utah WR charged with rape and kidnapping

A University of Utah football player has been charged with rape and kidnapping after police say he assaulted the 17-year-old female and refused to let her leave his apartment.

20-year-old Terrell Perriman faces a first-degree felony count of rape and a third-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping — he was arrested on Thursday morning and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where his bail has been set at $750,000.

According to the statement describing his arrest, Perriman first communicated with the underage female on the app Instagram before continuing talks through the app Snapchat It was through there that he sent an Uber to pick up the minor and bring her back to his apartment on Jan. 23.

The minor told police that Perriman, prior to their meeting in person, constantly pressured her into sending nude photos of her self, while he sent her several sexually explicit videos and pictures. It is unknown if she sent any photos.

On the date that the alleged incident took place, it's documented that Perriman sent the female and Uber that dropped her off at his apartment. Once at the apartment, it's alleged that he trapped her there, refusing to let her go unless she performed a sexual act on him — the teenager told police she was scared because Perriman was holding a stun gun.

The teenager refused to perform the activity, stating that was only 17 and still in high school. Perriman blocked the door, took her cellphone and covered her mouth while she attempted to scream and alert somebody.

Afterwards, according to the statement Perriman pulled his pants down and forced her out of hers and forcibly raped her. He then ordered another Uber and sent the underage female home.

When addressing media on Thursday, Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said that police have “some indication" there could be other victims and urged these individuals to come forward and speak. The detective said there was “no indication” that Perriman was “targeting underage girls.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is aware of the situation, saying he is aware of the "very serious allegations" made against Perriman — he was immediately suspended from the team.

“Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process," Whittingham said in a statement. "We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Perriman came to Salt Lake City via Miami Central High School as a 3-star recruit. After redshirting in 2018, he played in 10 games this year and finished with two catches for nine yards. He was expected to compete for a starting/backup role at wide receiver in the offseason.