Utah WR Dorian Singer signs with Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Utah Utes wide receiver Dorian Singer has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, the team announced.
Singer's first NFL contract comes just over a month after the NCAA denied him an extra year of eligibility with Utah.
After not hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, Singer accepted an invitation to participate in the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie minicamp. But as the Jaguars were rounding out their 90-man roster this week, they signed Singer and ex-BYU receiver Darius Lassiter to undrafted rookie contracts.
Singer is set to join a rookie wide receiver group in Jacksonville that includes former Colorado star Travis Hunter, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick. The Jaguars landed perhaps one of the best talents in the draft class, though not before giving up a king's ransom to do so. In addition to trading the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville gave up its second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round selection (No. 126) and a first-round pick in next season's draft — just to move up three spots to No. 2. Hunter was the only receiver the Jaguars drafted.
Singer's new receiver teammates also include Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Joshua Cephus and Gabe Davis, among others. Thomas was the Jaguars' only pass catcher to record over 1,000 yards last season, finishing with 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Singer finished his four-year college career with 161 catches for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns, appearing in 42 games with three different teams. He led the Utes in receiving yards last season, hauling in 53 catches for 702 yards and one touchdown.
The 6-foot-tall Minnesota native spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona, where he racked up over 1,100 yards during the 2022 season. Singer transferred to to USC for his junior year before moving to Utah for one season.
Singer is the seventh player from Utah's 2024 team to move on to the NFL. He joins Caleb Lohner (Denver Broncos), Karene Reid (Denver), Junior Tafuna (Houston Texans), Zemaiah Vaughn (Minnesota Vikings), Connor O'Toole (Seattle Seahawks) and Micah Bernard (Tennessee Titans). Following the NFL draft, Utah has the second-most NFL players in the Big 12.