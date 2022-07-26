Skip to main content
Utah's Braeden Daniels and Junior Tafuna named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Braeden Daniels, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Utah's Braeden Daniels and Junior Tafuna named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Braeden Daniels and Junior Tafuna are two of 89 returning standout interior linemen named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday Utah's Braeden Daniels and Junior Tafuna were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Presented since 1946, the Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football.

In 35 appearances with 29 starts, Daniels has become a staple of Utah's offensive line in his time with the program. Starting in all 14 games in 2021, Daniels operated at both guard and tackle while helping the Utes become the No. 1 rushing offense ranking in the league and ranking in the top-10 nationally in sacks allowed per game.

For his efforts last season, Daniels earned Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after Utah’s win at Stanford and was named All-Pac-12 second-team.

Another pleasant surprise amongst Utah's young defense in 2021, Tafuna recorded 33 tackles (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 11 starts at defensive tackle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For his efforts, Tafuna ranked second among freshmen in the Pac-12 in total sacks, third on the team quarterback sacks, was awarded the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Oregon victory and was named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

The winner of the trophy will be announced on Dec. 8 at The Home Depot College Football Awards and will be presented to the recipient at the awards dinner in January 2023.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 12.35.33 AM
Football

Utah's Junior Tafuna and Clark Phillips III named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Cole Bagley59 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.36.01 PM
Football

Utah's Mohamoud Diabate named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Cole Bagley19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 5.11.40 PM
Recruiting

Four-star Utah commit Randon Fontenette wins Defensive MVP at King of the City Camp

By Cole Bagley21 hours ago
USATSI_17440021
Football

Utah's Cameron Rising tops Pro Football Network's Pac-12 QB rankings

By Cole Bagley22 hours ago
USATSI_18531587
Football

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd to miss a 'little time' with hamstring injury

By Cole Bagley23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 11.37.16 PM
Football

Utah's Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

By Cole BagleyJul 25, 2022 12:58 PM EDT
USATSI_18138253
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 18 - July 24

By FanNation AllUtesJul 24, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_15337201
Football

The top three players in each position group: Defensive End, No. 2 Gabe Reid

By Cole BagleyJul 22, 2022 6:00 PM EDT