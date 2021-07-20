Utah's Charlie Brewer Named To Preseason Award Watchlists

Incoming grad transfer Charlie Brewer has yet to play a snap for the Utes, yet he's been named to the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlists, given to the best player and quarterback in all of college football

When Charlie Brewer announced that he was coming to Utah to finish out his college career, it was met with high expectations.

Arguably the top quarterback available through the NCAA Transfer Portal, Brewer had a very stacked resume that included appearances in the Big 12 championships and Sugar Bowl during the 2019 season.

Brewer's career at Baylor was up-and-down, but the ups far outweighed the downs. Under former coach Matt Rhule, his junior season was something special when he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to just interceptions. He also added 344 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He led Baylor in a resurgent season to an 11-3 record before suffering losses to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately, this past season didn't go as planned for Brewer. With Rhule now off to the NFL, Brewer struggled under new head coach Dave Aranda in leading the Bears to a 2-7 record. He threw for just 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns (with eight interceptions), while adding 154 yards rushing and four scores.

As a four-year starter for Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games played. He also added 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns as one of college football's most dynamic talents.

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) makes a throw in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

However, despite all of the accolades, the stats and accomplishments, Brewer was never guaranteed a starting spot this upcoming season. He will have to battle it out with Cam Rising, another transfer quarterback (Texas) who started last year's season opener for the Utes.

Unfortunately Rising didn't last long, suffering a shoulder injury late in the first quarter and didn't return the rest fo the season. After undergoing surgery this past offseason, all indications are that he's on pace to return this fall and battle it out with Brewer for the starting gig.

But with Rising out of the annual spring game, Brewer gave Utah fans a taste of how good he and the offense could be. In just one half of play, he went a perfect 15-for-15 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Charlie Brewer, Utah Quarterback — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

It appears that Utah fans aren't the only fans hyped on the graduate transfer.

Brewer was recently named to the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist, given annually to the best player in college football judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club.

2021 Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist

Brewer is one of five players from the Pac-12 chosen to the watchlist: Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State; Austin Jones, RB, Stanford; Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA; Kedon Slovis, QB, USC.

The front runners for the award are currently Spencer Rattler (QB, Oklahoma), DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Clemson), Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas), D'Eriq King (QB, Miami) and Sam Howell (QB, North Carolina).

Brewer has also been named to the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watchlist, given annually to college football's top quarterback. He will face stiff competition in this one as well with the likes of Rattler, Uiagalelei, King, Howell and Slovis seen as the frontrunners.

