Skip to main content
Utah's freshmen linebackers need to 'rise to the top' with high expectations for 2022

Justin Medlock, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Utah's freshmen linebackers need to 'rise to the top' with high expectations for 2022

Despite losing a guy like Devin Lloyd, linebackers coach Colton Swan has a lot of confidence in his young linebackers this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following Utah's 2021 season, coach Colton Swan and the linebacker group experienced a sizable challenge as their two top linebackers entered the NFL Draft and had officially played their last down of Utah football. Even though it's a great achievement to see both Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell find homes at the next level, it left the Utes with a sizable task to replace some immensely talented defenders.

Now, despite the tall order, the Utes have compiled an impressive 2022 group and if there was ever a unit that was going to replace a guy like Lloyd, it's this one. While more experienced players like Mohamoud Diabate and Karene Reid have stepped into leadership positions and are the anticipated starters, the young talent in the room is very impressive and will be heavily relied upon this season.

"[The young linebackers will have] a big impact," Swan said. "There's a lot of experience that got up and left the room...linebackers from top to bottom have got to be able to fill those shoes. So the impact is huge. We need that youth to rise to the top."

Beginning with Lander Barton, this local legacy recruit stole the show during spring and has picked up right where he left off over these last few weeks during fall camp. While in-game experience is really the only thing he's lacking, Swan mentioned that Barton's growth over these last few months has been huge.

"He's a very conscientious kid. He's smart. He can handle a very good workload, not to mention he's a freak athlete. He's also a well rounded football player, he's got great size, speed, intellect, and his growth in the time that I've had him has been a large amount. He's shown great things thus far and he's doing a great job," Swan said.

As for his classmate Justin Medlock, some may overlook him given the noise that Barton has made, but he's right there with Lander. Similar to Barton, Medlock not only provides a teachable attitude, but he's incredibly athletic and has a very high football IQ.

"He's got a really good football mind," Swan said. "He has the ability to decipher different types of plays. He's got very good foot fire, very, very smart young man, very athletic, brings a really good punch to him. He loves football and I've seen nothing but growth from."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite graduating a year before them, Ethan Calvert is another guy who falls into that underclassmen group, especially since he redshirted last season after tearing his ACL. While it has been a long road to recovery for the former No. 4 ranked inside linebacker recruit, Swan said he's been really impressed with his progress.

"Ethan's done a great job...to see his progress through that [ACL] injury, I've been extremely happy with where he's at. He's had a great fall camp, his knowledge of the defense, his physical progression has been great coming off of that injury, and I've been really, really impressed with where he's headed," Swan explained.

Overall, the linebacker room is in a very good place despite losing a first-round talent. While the room is notably young, these linebackers are simply a different breed and should meet the challenge thats been placed ahead of them this season. As for coach Swan, he's fully confident in his squad to get the job done.

"I'm extremely confident," Swan said. "As you know, it's hard to replace a first round draft pick in Devin, and in Nephi, a very successful, knowledgeable athletic linebacker who is also playing in the NFL. That's tough to replace but Ive got some guys coming in that are filling those shoes, doing a great job of it and the hope is not to miss a beat with the class that I've got coming up."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 79
Football

Utah's Solomon Enis is focused on consistency and helping the receivers become the best in the Pac-12

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 08
Football

Karene Reid and Utah's defense have 'come a long way since spring'

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 36
Football

Camp Kyle: Chad Bumphis praises young wide receiver depth, 'These guys are unbelievable'

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18138245
Football

Morgan Scalley is feeling more confident in Utah's defense but communication will be key heading into the season

By FanNation AllUtes
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 29
Football

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson and Bryson Barnes weigh in on the race for QB2

By Cole Bagley
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 01
Football

How Utah's Money Parks has taken fall camp by storm

By Cole Bagley
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 45
Football

Utah's Cameron Rising says the preseason rankings don't matter and the team is purely focused on getting better

By FanNation AllUtes
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 35
Football

Kyle Whittingham provides an update on the QB2 situation and other standouts from Saturday's scrimmage

By FanNation AllUtes