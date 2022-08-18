Utah's freshmen linebackers need to 'rise to the top' with high expectations for 2022

Following Utah's 2021 season, coach Colton Swan and the linebacker group experienced a sizable challenge as their two top linebackers entered the NFL Draft and had officially played their last down of Utah football. Even though it's a great achievement to see both Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell find homes at the next level, it left the Utes with a sizable task to replace some immensely talented defenders.

Now, despite the tall order, the Utes have compiled an impressive 2022 group and if there was ever a unit that was going to replace a guy like Lloyd, it's this one. While more experienced players like Mohamoud Diabate and Karene Reid have stepped into leadership positions and are the anticipated starters, the young talent in the room is very impressive and will be heavily relied upon this season.

"[The young linebackers will have] a big impact," Swan said. "There's a lot of experience that got up and left the room...linebackers from top to bottom have got to be able to fill those shoes. So the impact is huge. We need that youth to rise to the top."

Beginning with Lander Barton, this local legacy recruit stole the show during spring and has picked up right where he left off over these last few weeks during fall camp. While in-game experience is really the only thing he's lacking, Swan mentioned that Barton's growth over these last few months has been huge.

"He's a very conscientious kid. He's smart. He can handle a very good workload, not to mention he's a freak athlete. He's also a well rounded football player, he's got great size, speed, intellect, and his growth in the time that I've had him has been a large amount. He's shown great things thus far and he's doing a great job," Swan said.

As for his classmate Justin Medlock, some may overlook him given the noise that Barton has made, but he's right there with Lander. Similar to Barton, Medlock not only provides a teachable attitude, but he's incredibly athletic and has a very high football IQ.

"He's got a really good football mind," Swan said. "He has the ability to decipher different types of plays. He's got very good foot fire, very, very smart young man, very athletic, brings a really good punch to him. He loves football and I've seen nothing but growth from."

Despite graduating a year before them, Ethan Calvert is another guy who falls into that underclassmen group, especially since he redshirted last season after tearing his ACL. While it has been a long road to recovery for the former No. 4 ranked inside linebacker recruit, Swan said he's been really impressed with his progress.

"Ethan's done a great job...to see his progress through that [ACL] injury, I've been extremely happy with where he's at. He's had a great fall camp, his knowledge of the defense, his physical progression has been great coming off of that injury, and I've been really, really impressed with where he's headed," Swan explained.

Overall, the linebacker room is in a very good place despite losing a first-round talent. While the room is notably young, these linebackers are simply a different breed and should meet the challenge thats been placed ahead of them this season. As for coach Swan, he's fully confident in his squad to get the job done.

"I'm extremely confident," Swan said. "As you know, it's hard to replace a first round draft pick in Devin, and in Nephi, a very successful, knowledgeable athletic linebacker who is also playing in the NFL. That's tough to replace but Ive got some guys coming in that are filling those shoes, doing a great job of it and the hope is not to miss a beat with the class that I've got coming up."

