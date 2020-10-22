Utah's Friday Night Games Have Times and Broadcast Information Announced

After winning back-to-back Pac-12 South division titles and appearing in the conference championship game each of the past two seasons, Utah will have an early-season opportunity to make a statement with the nation watching.

The Pac-12 just announced the the schedules for the Friday games throughout the seven-game season.

Utah will kickoff with UCLA on Nov. 13 (Week 2) at 8:30 p.m. MST from the Rose Bowl, with the broadcast going to Fox Sports 1. The Utes will then end the regular season with a matchup at Colorado on Dec. 11, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. MST and air on FS1.

The matchup in Southern California will be Utah's first opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the conference against a solid UCLA team, which will be its home opener.

Last year, Utah soundly defeated the Bruins 49-3 at Rice Eccles Stadium. After UCLA jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, the Utes ran off 49 straight points for the win. But that game is best known as tight end Brant Kuithe's breakout game, when he finished with five catches for 132 yards and a score.

Brant Kuithe, Utah tight end Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Utah's first Friday night game of the year is expected to be played in good conditions, playing a night game in Boulder, Colorado in mid-December is sure to have an entirely different feel to it.

