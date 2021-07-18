Utah's Lloyd and Covey Named To Another Preseason All-American List

Utah star linebacker Devin Lloyd has found his name associated with multiple preseason all-Pac-12 and All-American lists — yet that doesn't faze him as he's ready to be a dominant force in the Utes' typically vaunted defense as the leader of the unit

After being much better than expected on defense this past season, it's logical to think the youthful Utah defense will take a step forward this upcoming season.

Following the breaking news three weeks ago, there's very good reason that not only will Utah's defense be better next year, they have the talent to be elite.

Star linebacker and all-Pac-12 first-team nominee Devin Lloyd announced on Twitter that he is spurning the NFL Draft for "One Last Ride" as the leader of the Utes defense.

Ever since that announcement, Lloyd has found his name associated with multiple preseason all-Pac-12 and All-American lists. Yet that doesn't faze him as he's ready to be a dominant force in the Utes' typically vaunted defense as the leader of the unit.

Lloyd — alongside teammate Britain Covey — have both been named to the 2021 Preseason All-America Team by Athlon Sports. Lloyd was named a second-team linebacker while Covey was named a second-team specialist.

Devin Lloyd

Two years ago as a sophomore, Lloyd broke out in a big way when he was named to the all-Pac-12 honorable mention team after racking up a team-high 91 tackles for one of the best defenses in the nation.

He started all 14 games at rover linebacker, adding 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, both of which ranked second on the Utes and within the top-10 in the conference.

But this past year was something special and could very well have been considered his breakout season.

Lloyd had a sensational year after earning Sporting News All-America second team honors while being named a Butkus Award finalist, given annually to the nation's top linebacker. It's a remarkable achievement for somebody who played in just five games as the other finalists — Nick Bolton (Missouri), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame) and Monty Rice (Georgia) all played at least nine games this year.

He was clearly Utah's leader, both mentally and emotionally on the defensive side of the ball. He led the Utes in tackles (48, 9.8 per game) and tackles for loss (10), while finishing with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Devin Lloyd, Utah Football — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Britain CoveyThe "old man" on the team, Covey continues to be a very dangerous weapon with the ball in his hand.

A very good wide receiver who's nearly impossible to contain at the line of scrimmage, Covey led Utah in receiving last season with 264 yards on 19 catches and three touchdowns — and that came in just three games of recordable action.

But despite his receiving prowess, Covey is being touted as a second-team All-American because of his ability in the return game.

He averaged 16.1 yards per punt return last season, good enough for tops in the Pac-12 and second in the nation. He had a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown against Oregon State.

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sportsffd

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka