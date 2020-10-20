SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah's Quarterback Battle Beginning To Take Shape Following Scrimmage

Ryan Kostecka

According to Kyle Whittingham, Saturday's scrimmage following the first full week of fall camp did its part in narrowing down the quarterback battle. The Utah head coach, speaking on Monday, told media that the battle has been narrowed down to two — although he wouldn't tip his hand as to which two.

Seniors Jake Bentley and Drew Lisk and sophomore Cam Rising all immersed in the competition, and all took substantial reps with the first team offense last week during practice and during the scrimmage on Saturday.

Although Lisk is the longest tenured Ute in the battle, most believe it's going to be a two-way battle between Bentley and Rising. They each bring different skillsets to the offense, especially with varying levels of experience. 

Quarterback_P1_10.9.20
Utah quarterback battle, fall camp

Interestingly enough, both Bentley and Rising are transfer quarterbacks who possess obvious strengths and weaknesses for the Utes. But without a spring football season — Utah only had three practices before it was canceled — and summer camp, it's going to be interesting how Whittingham and his staff decipher who's the man leading the way.

For Bentley, he's the grizzled veteran with 33 career starts at South Carolina before electing to transfer to Utah for his final season. Although he's coming off an injury, Bentley is armed with the in-game experience, particularly in the SEC, that is massively valuable and can't be overstated.

Bentley_Jake_P1_1_10.9.20
Jake Bentley (8), Utah quarterback

He did find success, holding a career 19-14 record and 10-7 mark in the SEC. He's played top tier teams in Alabama and Clemson throughout the years and knows how to direct an offense and should face zero nerves come kickoff.

But without a spring season and shortened camp, there are some definite limitations that could hold him back. For instance, he has to learn the playbook all on his own and isn't able to develop the sort of chemistry with his teammates that Rising already has.

For Rising though, he's been in Utah's system for the past year after transferring from Texas and having to sit out the 2019 season. During that time, he was around his teammates and according to reports, developed quite a chemistry with wide receiver Britain Covey.

He is also younger and possesses more upside and stability for the Utes in the long run, being seen as better able to make plays with his legs outside of the pocket.

Rising_Bentley_P5_10.14.20
Cameron Rising, Utah quarterback

But he has yet to play a college football game after redshirting in 2018 at Texas. The last time Rising played in a football game was two years ago at the high school level, so that's a long layoff between in-game experience and talent-level.

There is another scrimmage planned for Saturday, and it will surely feature the top two quarterbacks going at it. It's estimated that Whittingham and his staff will determine a starter after the scrimmage and that person will get the majority of the repetitions over the final two weeks leading up to Nov. 7.

"Outstanding scrimmage as far as work done, lots of situational work, all three quarterbacks played well we'll reserve judgement til we watch film," Whittingham stated. "We have to, we can't afford not to trim down the quarterback reps. We just can't continue to sink reps into three of them, we have to trim it down, we don't have a choice." 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From Utah's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

After speaking with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday, some of the key takeaways from the team's first scrimmage of camp has been the play of the freshmen on defense and the QB battle

Ryan Kostecka

What Are The Changes To Utah Football Roster For Numbers, Positions And Weight

With Utah's 2020 college football sitting at three weeks away from starting, fall camp is already underway. And with it comes numerous changes to Utah's roster for numbers, positions and listed weights

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Named Starter For Utah State

After leaving Utah and transferring to in-state program Utah State, quarterback Jason Shelley has been named the starter ahead of the Aggies' season opener against Boise State on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Announces Captains For Upcoming 2020 Season

As per tradition, Utah named its four new captains ahead of the 2020 season opener on Nov. 7 — Surprising a lot of people is the addition of QB Jake Bentley, a grad transfer who has yet to play for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Utah LB Devin Lloyd Named To Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

Utah's defense is experiencing a massive turnover this season after losing nine starters to the NFL, but there's reason for optimism and that's mainly because of star linebacker Devin Lloyd

Ryan Kostecka

Buffalo Bills Running Back Zack Moss Nearing Return To The Field

After starting his career off on the right foot with a touchdown in his NFL debut, former Utah running back Zack Moss should be back in action this week when Buffalo meets Kansas City on Monday

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 6

In the #ProUtes world, week 6 of the NFL season will be highlighted by a couple of primetime showdowns. Rookie Zack Moss is expected back for the first time since the second week of the season

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Conference Games Beginning To Take Shape For Women and Men

While the Pac-12 conference has yet to release its schedule for the women and the men, details are beginning to emerge about what the season could look like — 20 games for the men, 22 for the women

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Scrimmage On Saturday Important In Developing Depth Chart

With just three weeks until the start of the college football season for Utah, multiple position battles will become much clearer following Saturday's scrimmage for the Utes, their first of the fall camp

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Receives Commitment From 2021 In-State Prospect Isaac Vaha

Just days after losing out on in-state safety Jeffrey Bassa, Utah rebounded with an even bigger commitment (literally) from three-star in-state prospect Isaac Vaha, a two-sport athlete with massive potential

Ryan Kostecka