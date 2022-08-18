Utah's Solomon Enis is focused on consistency and helping the receivers become the best in the Pac-12

Stepping into his final season with the program, senior wide receiver Solomon Enis understands the task at hand and has been embracing his role as a leader amongst the wide receivers. With so much potential ahead for the Utes this year, Enis is primarily focused on consistency and aiding the position group in becoming the best wide receiver unit in the conference.

Primarily working on consistency during fall camp, Enis has also taken it upon himself to bring others along with him and help some of the other more experienced guys feel comfortable in providing guidance to the rest of the room.

"I've been bringing guys along with me. Getting [Devaughn] Vele to speak up more, Jaylen Dixon to speak up more in the receiver room, just being that guy that people can lean on when times are tough. I think just bringing people along for the ride and being consistent," Enis said.

While Vele has taken immense strides in his game this past offseason, stealing the spotlight as one of the most improved individuals on the team, Enis shared that he has also stepped up in terms of his leadership as well.

"Vele is always working," Enis said. "I don't think I've ever seen a time where he isn't. But the biggest thing for me is that he's always been an athlete, a great football player, but being that leader now, I think he's taken a step in speaking up more, showing those guys, leading those guys and I think that's the most beneficial for him right now."

As Enis and Vele continue to embrace more of a leadership role, there's a lot of young talent looking to them for guidance. With a total of seven freshman in the room, the group is incredibly young. However, according to Enis, this is a special unit that joined the program with a high level of preparation and college readiness.

"The freshmen are coming along. As you'd expect, they're getting adjusted to the playbook and stuff like that from high school to college but, I'm really impressed with them. I feel like kids nowadays are coming in ready to go and I think they're a part of that group. So keep them healthy, get them to know the playbook and we'll be good to go," He said.

In addition to his leadership role, Enis is simply focused on the team and their success. While he hopes to reach his own personal goals and accolades, team success is far more important to the talented senior is his final season with the program.

"Im going to keep it week by week, game by game, day by day," Enis said. "Personal goals, whatever comes with the team success. Whether thats All-American, this, that or the other, I just want our team to be successful."

