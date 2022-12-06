Skip to main content
Utes Brant Kuithe hints at possible return with social media post

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Utes Brant Kuithe hints at possible return with social media post

Following the Pac-12 Championship, Brant Kuithe may have hinted at his future with the program.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following the Utes second consecutive Pac-12 Championship, coaches and players alike took to social media to celebrate their latest accomplishment.

While most posted photos of themselves with the esteemed Pac-12 trophy or on the field with roses, one particular post has caught the attention of the fans and media.

After suffering a season-ending injury early in the year against Arizona State, tight end Brant Kuithe has been sidelined ever since. While Kuithe has supported his teammates each and every week, including traveling to Las Vegas to support the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship, many have been wondering what he may do with his extra year of eligibility given the injury.

Kuithe may have just answered that question.

"Winning just makes you want to do it again," Kuithe said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While nothing has been confirmed by Kuithe yet, it would not be surprising to see him return for the 2023 season. Despite plenty of solid highlights and tape from the last few years, entering the draft after an ACL injury could put him at a disadvantage. It's also unlikely he's on the minds of many NFL scouts after only appearing in the first four games.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the veteran tight end does, but it appears there could be a chance he'll return with his eyes on a three-peat.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_17440968
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_17452577
Football

Utah Utes to face Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023 Rose Bowl

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19550923
Football

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over USC

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19547157
Football

Cam Rising reacts to Caleb William's nails after Pac-12 Championship

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19551045
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream the Pac-12 Championship

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Three keys to a Utah Utes victory: Pac-12 Championship edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19509103
Football

What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes