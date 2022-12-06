Utes Brant Kuithe hints at possible return with social media post

Following the Utes second consecutive Pac-12 Championship, coaches and players alike took to social media to celebrate their latest accomplishment.

While most posted photos of themselves with the esteemed Pac-12 trophy or on the field with roses, one particular post has caught the attention of the fans and media.

After suffering a season-ending injury early in the year against Arizona State, tight end Brant Kuithe has been sidelined ever since. While Kuithe has supported his teammates each and every week, including traveling to Las Vegas to support the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship, many have been wondering what he may do with his extra year of eligibility given the injury.

Kuithe may have just answered that question.

"Winning just makes you want to do it again," Kuithe said.

While nothing has been confirmed by Kuithe yet, it would not be surprising to see him return for the 2023 season. Despite plenty of solid highlights and tape from the last few years, entering the draft after an ACL injury could put him at a disadvantage. It's also unlikely he's on the minds of many NFL scouts after only appearing in the first four games.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the veteran tight end does, but it appears there could be a chance he'll return with his eyes on a three-peat.

