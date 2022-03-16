Skip to main content
Utes on the rise: Cornerback Faybian Marks
Team(s)
Utah Utes

Utes on the rise: Cornerback Faybian Marks

Despite an late season-ending injury during the 2021 season, Freshman Faybian Marks is one of the Utes on the rise for the 2022 campaign.

Utah Utes cornerback Faybian Marks (23) attempts to defend against Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Silas Starr (19) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite an late season-ending injury during the 2021 season, Freshman Faybian Marks is one of the Utes on the rise for the 2022 campaign.

With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made a lot of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly on the rise for 2022.

The following is a recap and analysis of freshman Faybian Marks, his 2021 contributions, and what potential may lie in store.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Marks could certainly be classified as a college-ready athlete who was overlooked in high school but has excelled in Utah’s system. With 12 total offers, Marks attracted the attention of programs such as Baylor, Hawaii, Kansas and Pac-12 foe Washington State before choosing Utah.

While Marks did appear in all five games during the 2020 campaign, it wasn’t until 2021 where Marks was provided an opportunity to demonstrate his impressive potential. After JT Broughton went down early in the year, Marks stepped into his starting role and the secondary didn’t skip a beat.

As the season came to a close, Marks recorded 25 tackles (12th most on the team) and two pass break-ups in just 10 games with seven starts. From these contributions Marks strung together notable performances such as six solo stops against Washington State, three tackles against Oregon State and a career-high eight tackles against Arizona State, seven of which came in the first half and included one pass break-up.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It was more like a stay ready so you don’t gotta get ready moment. I just always practice hard so when my number was called I was ready to go,” Marks said in an interview last season.

Before Marks went down with injury against Arizona late in the year, he was arguably one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021 campaign. Utilizing his speed and explosiveness, Marks locked down the secondary and demonstrated a high-level of physicality as he recorded the sixth-most tackles amongst the secondary in just 10 appearances.

As for the future, Marks certainly established himself as a starting talent and very well could compete for a starting position, or at least a good portion of the snaps at a minimum this fall. With his speed and explosiveness, ability to quickly change direction and a willingness to become physical and make tackles, Marks will resume a starting role at some point in the near future and will be a valuable asset to the defense.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 10.07.01 PM
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: TJ Pledger

By LaMarr FieldsMar 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 4.51.50 PM
Recruiting

2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin is excited to join a 'top 10 team'

By Cole BagleyMar 14, 2022
Utah women's basketball players No. 22 Jenna Johnson and No. 10 Dru Gylten.
Basketball

Utes dancing as No. 7 seed, will play Arkansas in first-round of NCAA Tournament

By Brogan HoustonMar 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 7.57.15 PM
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nephi Sewell

By LaMarr FieldsMar 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 7.22.40 PM
Basketball

Amidst program struggles, former Runnin' Utes are thriving at the NBA level

By Connor SchoneMar 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 10.49.47 PM
Football

2022 NFL Draft Scouting Profile: Mika Tafua

By LaMarr FieldsMar 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 11.18.09 PM
Other Sports

No. 18 Utah Lacrosse upset by UMBC on the road

By Brogan HoustonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17018178
Football

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bamidele Olaseni reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannMar 11, 2022