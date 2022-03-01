Utes on the rise: Wide Receiver Devaughn Vele

With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made a lot of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly on the rise for 2022.

The following is a recap and analysis of freshman Devaughn Vele, his 2021 contributions, and what potential may lie in store.

Vele is another of the Utes diamonds in the rough as the former two-sport athlete (basketball and football) from Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego walked on to the program in 2019. After redshirting with Utah in 2019 and playing a smaller role in 2020, Vele earned a scholarship and broke out during the 2021 campaign.

Appearing in all 14 games and starting seven, Vele was a hidden talent and played a significant role in the receiving room. While guys like Britain Covey and the tight-end room dominated a majority of the receiving yards and touchdowns, Vele was a reliable target when his number was called and fulfilled his role effectively.

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) catches a pass in the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

As the season came to a close, Vele finished the year with 389 yards for fourth most on the team. He also recorded one touchdown and had a team-high 16.9 yards per catch on 23 receptions. From this offensive production, Vele strung together notable performances such as three receptions for 69 yards and a career-long 45 yard reception against Oregon State, three catches for 57 yards against Arizona State (19.0 average) and arguably one of the plays of the year on a 37 yard flea-flicker from Cameron Rising against USC in addition to a team-high 84 yards.

Before the season started, Vele was the talk of the wide receivers and was often referred to as their “secret weapon”. This description was put on full display as Vele not only orchestrated one of the most impressive catches of the year against the Trojans, but was a solid option in the passing game all season long. With his impressive 6-foot-4 size, solid athleticism and willingness to try and bring down whatever was thrown in his direction, Vele put his name on the map and is on track for notable growth and a greater impact.

Thanks to a redshirt season in 2019 and the eligibility freeze in 2020, Vele still has three years left to improve his game. While some may overlook his 2021 impact due to his lack of touchdowns, he had more receptions and played a bigger role than several of his upperclassmen teammates as a freshman. If Vele can continue to improve his game, which he certainly possesses the drive and mentality to do so, his role will continue to expand and he’ll be an established weapon in no time.

