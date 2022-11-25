Utes Tavion Thomas will not return next season, declares for NFL

On Friday morning University of Utah running back Tavion Thomas officially announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on his Twitter account.

"To Coach Whitt and the Utah Football Family, You took a chance on a kid from Dunbar high school in Dayton, Ohio, and I will never forget it. To the fans, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and love from the first time that I put on a Utah uniform."

"Unfortunately, I injured my toe during our previous game. Due to this, I am declaring for the NFL Draft and spending my time rehabbing and training for this next step in my football journey."

"I look forward to getting back and dominating in the Shrine Game."

"Most importantly, I want to say thank you to every single person that embraced me here and gave me this opportunity that changed my life. I will never forget the moments and memories I have here and I will forever be a Ute."

"Bet on yourself and Go Utes," Thomas shared on his social media.

In addition to declaring for the draft, it appears that Thomas will not participate in the Utes final two matches of the 2022 season.

During his time at Utah, Thomas posted 1,795 yards and 28 touchdowns in 23 appearances. Over the course of his entire collegiate career, the talented running back has accrued 2,484 total yards.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

While Thomas has shown he has necessary skill set to compete at the next level, these next few months will be critical for him as he missed several games this season due to disciplinary reasons and did not record overly impressive numbers (142 carries for 687 yards and seven touchdowns).

In response to Thomas's departure, Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson should get a majority of the reps on the ground moving forward.

