Utes to wear new hand-painted helmets again vs Washington State

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Utah will wear their new hand-painted helmets in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe again against the Cougars on Thursday.
On Wednesday the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Washington State.

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will again honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face Washington State on the road.

Featuring a painting of both Jordan and Lowe on the sides, the "TJAL" heart crest is located on the back of the helmet as well. Additionally, the helmet has the black, white, and red stripes down the center, the same design that was featured on the last helmet that Jordan wore before his tragic passing.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

This is the second time the Utes will wear these beautifully crafted helmets as they debuted them in a momentous victory over USC just a few weeks ago. The only difference this game is that the Utes will wear white jerseys and pants instead of black.

"We are a player-first program," Utes Equipment stated about the uniform combination on their twitter account. "Our players choose the uniform combo each week. We’re honored to play another game with these helmets on."

The Utes will now face the Cougars on Thursday, October 27 at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1 or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

