Utes to wear new helmet in honor of Ty Jordan & Aaron Lowe vs USC

On Thursday morning the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with No. 7 USC.

Following a disappointing loss to the No. 18 UCLA Bruins, the Utah Utes will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they welcome the No. 7 USC Trojans to Rice Eccles Stadium.

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face the Trojans in a top 25 matchup.

Featuring a painting of both Jordan and Lowe on the sides, the "TJAL" heart crest is located on the back of the helmet as well. Additionally, the helmet has the black, white, and red stripes down the center, the same design that was featured on the last helmet that Jordan wore before his tragic passing.

In addition to the helmets, the Utes will wear black jerseys and bottoms as part of the "blackout" theme.

"Hopefully it makes us all dig deeper and really look to go for that twenty-two percent, play like they played. Hard, physical, just attack everything and hopefully we get that type of atmosphere from it and the team," Quarterback Cameron Rising said about wearing the helmets.

The Utes will now face the Trojans on Saturday, October 15 at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Fox or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

