FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? If colleges haven't resumed on-campus classes, it's going to be very difficult to play college football.

While Utah fans might not be able to watch the Utes suit up and Rice-Eccles stadium, reports are beginning to surface that there may a contingency plan for another football team, and it involves Salt Lake City and Rice-Eccles.

The Las Vegas were all set to debut this 2020 season at a brand new stadium — bringing a football team to one of the most popular destinations in America. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the Raiders' new stadium has been delayed, which in turn may mean that it's not completed in time for the 2020 season.

If there is indeed an NFL season, and there's no reason to necessarily doubt that as of now, Las Vegas will need a stadium to play in and according to a report by CBS Sports, there are three locations that are being considered as a contingency plan.

If Las Vegas cannot host, then Phoenix, San Diego and Salt Lake City are all being considered.

Phoenix makes the most logical sense because it is the closest destination, a mere 4 hours and 45 minutes away from Las Vegas. But the Arizona Cardinals already play there and having two teams that close is something that may try to be avoided if possible.

San Diego is another logistical location considering it's five hours away and empty — just ask the former San Diego, now Los Angeles Chargers fans. Qualcomm stadium, although old and decrepit, was hosting NFL games during the 2016 season.

Salt Lake City is the least likely of the three considering it's six hours away from Las Vegas — but it does have some positives. For instance, it would be the only football played (if the college season was canceled), in the Mountain West apart from the Denver Broncos. If the Raiders do come to Salt Lake City, their games will be held at Rice-Eccles stadium, home of the Utes.