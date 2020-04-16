AllUtes
FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

Ryan Kostecka

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? If colleges haven't resumed on-campus classes, it's going to be very difficult to play college football.

While Utah fans might not be able to watch the Utes suit up and Rice-Eccles stadium, reports are beginning to surface that there may a contingency plan for another football team, and it involves Salt Lake City and Rice-Eccles.

The Las Vegas were all set to debut this 2020 season at a brand new stadium — bringing a football team to one of the most popular destinations in America. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the Raiders' new stadium has been delayed, which in turn may mean that it's not completed in time for the 2020 season.

If there is indeed an NFL season, and there's no reason to necessarily doubt that as of now, Las Vegas will need a stadium to play in and according to a report by CBS Sports, there are three locations that are being considered as a contingency plan.

If Las Vegas cannot host, then Phoenix, San Diego and Salt Lake City are all being considered.

Phoenix makes the most logical sense because it is the closest destination, a mere 4 hours and 45 minutes away from Las Vegas. But the Arizona Cardinals already play there and having two teams that close is something that may try to be avoided if possible.

San Diego is another logistical location considering it's five hours away and empty — just ask the former San Diego, now Los Angeles Chargers fans. Qualcomm stadium, although old and decrepit, was hosting NFL games during the 2016 season.

Salt Lake City is the least likely of the three considering it's six hours away from Las Vegas — but it does have some positives. For instance, it would be the only football played (if the college season was canceled), in the Mountain West apart from the Denver Broncos. If the Raiders do come to Salt Lake City, their games will be held at Rice-Eccles stadium, home of the Utes.

Football

Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Back in 2017, and headlined by No. 20 overall pick Garett Bolles, Utah had a record eight Utes taken in the NFL draft. The 2020 class, headlined by CB Jaylon Johnson, is just as talented and could potentially break that 2017 record

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: SI All-American's John Garcia breaks down Peter Costelli commitment to Utah Utes

According to Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Mission Viejo HS Peter Costelli's commitment to Utah was a huge one for the Utes. Costelli is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and could have massive impact on Utah's future

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NBA looking at a 25-day window in order to return to action

Before we can see the NBA resume for the final part of its season, there must be a 25-day window — eleven days of individual workouts followed by a two-week training camp — that takes place first so the athletes can get back into the competitive landscape.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: What are the logistics for the upcoming NFL draft?

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing life, the 2020 draft is to be held under special circumstances in a drastically different format. From basements to home offices throughout the country, the NFL draft will be done virtually for the first time ever

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Is former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson a first round pick?

Jaylon Johnson was widely considered a second-third round draft pick and most likely the fifth or sixth cornerback chosen in the upcoming NFL draft. But now, Johnson is flirting with the first round, the first Utah DB to be taken in the first round since 1971.

Ryan Kostecka