FB Video: Former Utah kicker Matt Gay chats with KUTV's Dave Fox

Ryan Kostecka

As Matt Gay was preparing for the upcoming NFL season, he found out that one of his new teammates might be the greatest quarterback of all-time. 

Tom Brady chose to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason as the Bucs elected to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. 

Gay joined KUTV sports reporter Dave Fox via skype to talk all things sports and life, including what it will mean to be in the same locker room as the G.O.A.T. and how his family is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video courtesy of KUTV Talkin' Sports Twitter account

FB Video: Former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson is ready to take the next step

After surgery on March 4 to repair a torn labrum — suffered this past season — former Utah DB Jaylon Johnson is poised to be the first Ute taken in the upcoming NFL Draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah DC Morgan Scalley breaks down Julian Blackmon

A three-time all-Pac-12 performer and 2019 All-American, yet Julian Blackmon hasn't received the NFL hype associated with a player of those accolades.

Ryan Kostecka

Video: How college coaches are adjusting to COVID-19 changes

The recruiting cycle has been completely turned upside down, so college coaches are figuring out ways to adjust to ensure their teams are still stocked with talent

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah QB Jake Bentley preparing despite limitations

Although he's not guaranteed a starting spot, Utah transfer QB Jake Bentley is taking all the steps necessary to put himself in a good position

Ryan Kostecka

Tokyo Summer Olympics to take place during summer of 2021

Almost a year to the day, the Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place July 23 through August 8

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Four Utes taken in first three rounds of SI's latest 2020 NFL mock draft

While cornerback Jaylon Johnson is clearly Utah's top NFL draft prospect, Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has three other Utes taken in the opening three rounds

Ryan Kostecka

BSB Video: Recap of Utah's first series sweep in the Pac-12

After four rough years to begin its time in the Pac-12, Utah broke through in 2016 by earning its first conference sweep to set the stage for a magical season

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Home workout with Sydney Soloski

COVID-19 might've shut down all the local gyms but Utah gymnastics' Sydney Soloski isn't letting that get her down

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley dazzles at unofficial pro day

Not listed among the top quarterbacks available at this year's draft, former Ute star Tyler Huntley turned in impressive numbers during unofficial pro day

Ryan Kostecka

Utah influential figures among those to offer condolences in Garff passing

Many influential figures from the University of Utah mourned Robert "Bob" Garff’s passing, including football head coach Kyle Whittingham and athletic director Mark Harlan

Ryan Kostecka