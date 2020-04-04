As Matt Gay was preparing for the upcoming NFL season, he found out that one of his new teammates might be the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Tom Brady chose to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason as the Bucs elected to move on from former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

Gay joined KUTV sports reporter Dave Fox via skype to talk all things sports and life, including what it will mean to be in the same locker room as the G.O.A.T. and how his family is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video courtesy of KUTV Talkin' Sports Twitter account