FB Video: How the COVID-19 pandemic could shape the college football season

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc throughout the country, it's not a question of when college football returns but if. But college coaches and athletic directors are banking on that when, doing everything they can to prepare for a season.

But deciding to play is much more complicated than just two teams deciding to meet at certain place during a certain time and play some football.

That's why Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde spoke with multiple college coaches and athletic directors to have them give a timetable as to when/if college football would resume.

According to most, to start the season on time, players, coaches and staff would need to be practicing around the middle of July in order for kickoff during the first week of September.

But what if that timetable isn't realistic? What happens then?