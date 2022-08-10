Video: JT Broughton says the corners are 100% and pose as one of the most talented groups in the nation

As one of those most notable injuries from the 2021 season, JaTravis Broughton went down early with an undisclosed injury against BYU in just the second game of the year. Now, after participating in spring ball and getting back into the swing of things during fall camp, both he and the rest of the corners are back to 100%, fully prepared to defend the secondary.

"Spring ball was amazing, I'm just back out here with my family, it's just lovely. I've just been working, all the corners have been working and so it was just a solid spring ball...I feel great, one-hundred-percent. Just excited to be back out here with my team. Offense, we getting them better, they're helping us get better so its been good," Broughton said.

In addition to Broughton, the room experienced several other notable injuries such as Faybian Marks and Zemaiah Vaughn which significantly stretched the defense thin. However, according to Broughton, the entire room is at 100%.

"The room is one-hundred-percent. Everybody is ready to go, there's going to be a lot of playing time for all of us. Me and Clark [Phillips] are handling business, as well as Faybian, Zemaiah, Elijah [Davis]. Elijah and Jocelyn are coming along. Really the whole group, I can't leave out Kenzel [Lawler] either," Broughton explained.

With all those key contributors back and their new young depth, Utah's secondary is prepared to face any offense on their schedule. Additionally, Broughton is confident that Utah possesses the best cornerback room and secondary in not just the conference, but one of the best in the nation.

"Definitely [the best] in the conference and one of the best in the nation I feel like," Broughton explained. "Just me getting back out there and how hard we work as a whole, I just know that they're not working as hard as us."

Now looking ahead to the season, Broughton is focused on remaining 100% and avoiding injury. He's also excited to resume his position alongside Phillips III, and says their trust is what makes them such a lethal cornerback duo.

