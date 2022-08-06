Video: Mohamoud Diabate's chemistry and trust is starting to 'come a long way' with the rest of Utah's linebackers

One of the most notable additions to Utah's 2022 roster, senior Florida-transfer Mohamoud Diabate was sidelined during spring camp after undergoing surgery to repair a season ending injury. Now back and in a Utah uniform, Diabate has been busy working on his chemistry and trust with the rest of the linebacker room during fall camp.

"So far so good, it's just an amazing feeling getting to be out here with the guys, get a feel for it, compete. It's what I've been waiting for since I touched down in January so a great feeling," He said.

While Diabate does bring a lot of experience to a very young and unexperienced group, learning a whole new scheme and playbook is unique challenge on its own. Even though linebackers operate very similarly no matter what defense they're a part of, Diabate has been busy learning the RSNB (Relentless. Smart. Nasty. Ballhawk.) culture that has helped Utah become one of the most lethal defenses in the country.

"I feel like I'm pretty familiar," Diabate said. "I'm not 100% full speed yet just because I am getting used to the little things but I feel like Coach Scalley and Coach Swan did a great job over my time here. Even though I couldn't practice, I was still learning the defense and coming with it. So, I feel pretty confident playing in it and I look forward to growing with every practice."

As the second leading tackler at Florida a season ago, Diabate obviously brings a strong presence to a linebacker room in need of experience and leadership. According to Diabate, he's been looking forward to embracing the RSNB mindset and feels he already possesses the skills in order to excel.

"Like Coach Scalley says, 'RSNB,' I feel like the relentless, my speed and my athleticism, I am always going to push to the ball. And then that nasty, once I get there it's going to get nasty so, I feel like I am trying to build bonds with the coaches and make sure I can do everything they ask me to do," He said.

An important aspect of any linebackers duties, communication is key to fulfilling their role. Almost comparable to a quarterback in terms of leading the unit, the linebackers are constantly calling out what they see and helping the defense prepare for whatever the offense has planned. For Diabate, he feels as though that communication and chemistry is coming along nicely with the rest of the room.

"Its been coming along great. We've been going since January even though we were't practicing, we've been chilling with each other, talking ball, picking each other's brains so, I feel like that chemistry and that trust is starting to come along...The same way I've been excited, they've been excited for us to get together. So now that we're together, we're just rolling. We get better every single day," Diabate explained.

Looking ahead to the season, Diabate will battle for a starting position amongst the room but regardless, he'll face a unique challenge in week one. Facing his old squad in Florida, but this time as a visitor in a different uniform.

"There's nothing that can compare you know. I don't know what to compare it to. I've been thinking about it for a long time and nothing compares to it. It's going to be a great environment, a great opportunity, and it's like going to my ex-wife's house...But I still have a lot of love and respect for those guys and the University. Right now, we're just focusing on what we gotta do and when that time comes, we'll be ready," Diabate said.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes