Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp

As the University of Utah swiftly approaches the 2022 season, there's been some questioning as to how deep the wide receiver group really is based off how many veterans they lost last year. While guys like Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis plan to lead the room this season, several of the freshman, including Texas-native Sidney Mbanasor have been busy proving they're ready to contribute.

Despite being listed as a tight end in his recruitment, Sidney Mbanasor joined the University of Utah as a wide receiver and has already begun to turn some heads in just a short time.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Mbanasor not only presents a big target with a massive catch radius, but he's also got the speed to go along with it. Last year, Mbanasor recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.55 at a summer camp.

In just his first week of camp, all of this was demonstrated as Mbanasor was the center of a TikTok post by the University of Utah athletic department where he absolutely mosses his more experienced defender.

Clearly, Mbanasor possesses some elite athletic talent, and as mentioned by Jaylen Dixon earlier this week, he can, "Go up there and get the ball whenever he wants."

As the receiving room continues their search for contributions outside of their two primary receivers, Mbanasor might be a name they want to consider. Not only did he perform this highlight reel play that was captured on film, but according to multiple sources, he's been looking incredible since the moment he stepped on campus.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes