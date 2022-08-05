Skip to main content
Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp

Sidney Mbanasor, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp

In just his first fall camp, freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is already busy making some noise.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the University of Utah swiftly approaches the 2022 season, there's been some questioning as to how deep the wide receiver group really is based off how many veterans they lost last year. While guys like Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis plan to lead the room this season, several of the freshman, including Texas-native Sidney Mbanasor have been busy proving they're ready to contribute.

Despite being listed as a tight end in his recruitment, Sidney Mbanasor joined the University of Utah as a wide receiver and has already begun to turn some heads in just a short time.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Mbanasor not only presents a big target with a massive catch radius, but he's also got the speed to go along with it. Last year, Mbanasor recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.55 at a summer camp.

In just his first week of camp, all of this was demonstrated as Mbanasor was the center of a TikTok post by the University of Utah athletic department where he absolutely mosses his more experienced defender. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clearly, Mbanasor possesses some elite athletic talent, and as mentioned by Jaylen Dixon earlier this week, he can, "Go up there and get the ball whenever he wants."

As the receiving room continues their search for contributions outside of their two primary receivers, Mbanasor might be a name they want to consider. Not only did he perform this highlight reel play that was captured on film, but according to multiple sources, he's been looking incredible since the moment he stepped on campus.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

_86_Dalton_Kincaid__MG_7560
Football

Dalton Kincaid: The Utes are in 'attack mode' as they look to build off of last season

By Cole Bagley14 hours ago
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 82
Football

With Jaren Kump a 'full-go' the offensive line plans to be ready to roll from day one

By Cole Bagley16 hours ago
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 14
Football

Camp Kyle: Andy Ludwig has absolute confidence in Utah's offensive line

By FanNation AllUtes19 hours ago
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 04
Football

Cameron Rising's arm is 100% and looks bigger than those new helmets

By Cole BagleyAug 3, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 16
Football

Camp Kyle: Kyle Whittingham says there is 'no weakness in Cam Rising right now'

By FanNation AllUtesAug 3, 2022 8:13 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 3.54.39 PM
Football

Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's defensive production

By Cole BagleyAug 3, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 6.39.40 PM
Football

Three questions to consider going into Utah's Fall Camp

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes to wear 22% on front bumper of practice helmets

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 1:53 PM EDT