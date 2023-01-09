Watch: Utah quarterback Nate Johnson can run fast, really fast

With the 2022 Utah football season officially coming to an end last week, many Utes have already begun their offseason training in preparation for the 2023 campaign.

While some have been posting workout videos lifting weights in the gym, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson posted an impressie video that has been turning a few heads.

Running on an Assault Runner Pro treadmill, Johnson recorded a speed of 22.4 MPH with the caption, "I needa see another QB hit this."

According to the NFL's NextGenStats, the fastest time recorded this past season in the league was by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell, who clocked 22.11 MPH on a 26 yard rush during week 18.

Now, obviously a helmet and pads can greatly impact a players speed, and running in a game is vastly different than on a treadmill, but to record a time faster than the NFL in any setting is quite impressive.

As Utah fans witnessed firsthand this season, Johnson certainly possesses immense speed which he utilized to score two rushing touchdowns and a total of 51 yards. He also recorded one passing touchdown of 16 yards against Stanford.

Looking ahead to the future, Johnson certainly possesses all the necessary skills in order to be the next great Utah quarterback. With some time and a bit more development, if he can throw and command the offense to the level that he can run, Johnson will terrorize defenses and just might help the Utes reach new heights.

