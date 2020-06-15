AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Wednesday is HUGE in terms of a return to college football

Ryan Kostecka

Nearly every sports fan in the country is hoping for a return of college football — as long as it's done in a safe and healthy manner.

Over the past month, there have been multiple reports that college football is trending towards returning on time in the fall. But then college coaches were asked about a timeframe for returning, and the consensus was that at least a six-week training camp period must take place before players can safely play the game again. 

"I don't believe that players that have the availability and the opportunity to train should be withheld from them,. ... There's imbalances and inequities all across the board in the NCAA--facility-wise, recruiting base--nothing is really equal when you really look at it," Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Now, the lead-in time to the season needs to be the same [for all schools]--six weeks, seven weeks whatever, that needs to be mandated. We've talked as coaches in the conference, and I think the sentiment is pretty much six weeks would be a minimum."

Last Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee approved the long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan and recommended it to the NCAA D-I Council. Now the council is set to vote on Wednesday on the committee's approval — and if approved, it means that the upcoming season will proceed as planned.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 12.12.07 PM

Under the plan, normal “required” summer workouts, which includes coaching interaction, could begin for some as early as July 6. 

Last month, the NCAA granted schools the ability beginning June 1 to hold on-campus voluntary workouts, which do not include coaching interaction. In required workouts, athletes can spend six hours a week with the strength staff on weight training and conditioning and spend two hours with coaches for film study. The required workouts would lead into what’s being termed as “enhanced” summer training, a two-week stretch constituting the first portion of the proposed six-week preseason practice plan.

The start date of each of these activity segments — required workouts, enhanced training and preseason camp — is determined by a team’s first game. Those starting on Week 1, Labor Day weekend, could begin required workouts July 13, enhanced training July 24 and camp Aug. 7. For those starting a week before, on Week 0, activities can move up by a week.

As part of the preseason plan, a team must practice four weeks before playing its first game, a rule that could conceivably impact early-season games if a program’s camp is interrupted. 

College officials have long expected that not all 130 FBS teams will start on time. In fact, during a conference call with members of the White House reopening task force last week, NCAA president Mark Emmert said officials were preparing as if every team won’t play football this year

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Some AD's aren't in support of the 'Name, Image, Likeness' ruling

Athletes could soon begin to benefit off their own name, image and likeness, but some AD's across the country are beginning to show resistance in this new change in normalcy

Ryan Kostecka

As athletes return on Monday, teams around the country could be practicing by mid-July

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is moving forward with plans that could have players and coaches around the country practicing in mid-July

Ryan Kostecka

Breaking down what former Ute Kyle Kuzma said in Players' Tribune essay

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma penned an essay for the Players' Tribune in which he spoke about the racism he experienced growing up as a biracial child in Flint, Michigan, and how the people need to vote and keep demanding change

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma pens emotional letter on 'The Players Tribune' about racism

Kyle Kuzma, the best basketball player to come from the University of Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, wrote about racism and how now is the time for change

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 supports any form of peaceful protest by its athletes

In a statement made on Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will support any form of peaceful protest made by its athletes.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 22 in 247sports preseason rankings

Still a ways away from the start of the college football season — but all indications is that there will be a season — and Utah checks in at No. 22 in the 247sports preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commitment from 2021 defensive end Viliami Pouha

The Pouha legacy remain intact at Utah as 3-star defensive end Viliami — son of defensive line coach and former Ute, Sione — has announced his commitment to the Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Current/former player react to Utah DC Morgan Scalley news

While the outlook has been mostly positive regarding the support for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are some who have been very outspoken about Scalley's character

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

Isaia Glass is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5'', 245-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially join HS teammate Trey Reynolds at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah DC Morgan Scalley suspended after use of racial slur

In 2013, Utah's Morgan Scalley mistakenly texted a racial slur to a recruit — and he has now been suspended in his role as defensive coordinator pending the results of an investigation

Ryan Kostecka