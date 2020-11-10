Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Stays On Top, Colorado Climbs

This may finally be the week when EVERY Pac-12 team plays.

As of right now, there are good signs pointing to Utah's matchup with UCLA while Cal appears to be a go against Arizona State.

With that being said, here are the Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings... All times MST

1.) OREGON (1-0)

Last Result: 35-14 win over Stanford

Up Next: @ Washington State, 5 p.m., FOX

Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) warms up for the Pac12 game against Stanford University on Nov. 7, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After an expected slow start, the No. 10 Ducks took down Stanford at home. Breaking in a new quarterback, entire new offensive line and offensive coordinator, it was expected that the offense would struggle, and for much of the first quarter they did. But then the Ducks settled in as new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's play-calling really expanded the playbook and the Ducks thrived.

There is still a way to go from being the dominant team they were last year, but the floor has been set., and that's still better than most of the conference.

2.) USC (1-0)

Last Result: 28-27 win over Arizona State

Up Next: @ Arizona, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a 21-yard touchdown pass for the winning score with 1:20 to play as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



The most thrilling game of the conference came down to the very end with the Trojans hanging on over Arizona State. For 57 minutes, the Sun Devils were clearly the better team. But then the Trojans found that offense that was talked about so highly in the offseason, and scored 14 points (including an onside kick recovery) to steal the win.

USC will have a week to fix things before hitting the road against a very tough Utah team in a game that could ultimately decide the Pac-12 south division.

3.) ARIZONA STATE (0-1)

Last Result: 28-27 loss to USC

Up Next: vs. Cal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to take the snap in the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The argument could be made for putting the Sun Devils ahead of the Trojans, but unfortunately for them games are 60 minutes long, not 57.

Jayden Daniels must improve his throwing ability, but losing star wide receiver Frank Darby early on was an adjustment. However, he did add over 100 yards rushing and once he gets Darby back, the offense could be dangerous.

There's no time to waste though as Arizona State will welcome Cal to the desert in a big showdown for Pac-12 pecking order.

4.) WASHINGTON (0-0)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1

Dec 21, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) is pictured with the Las Vegas Bowl MVP award at Sam Boyd Stadium Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are a mystery as nobody but the program knows who the starting quarterback is. But as always, you can expect Washington to be well-coached under Jimmy Lake and with a vaunted defense as usual, the Huskies will always be in contention.

5.) UTAH (0-0)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: @ UCLA, 8:30 p.m., FOX

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



The case can be made that as back-to-back south division champions, Utah can be as high as No. 2 on the list. But that can't be decided until we see how the offense fares under a new quarterback and the defense, after losing nine starters, finds a way to be aggressive.

But under head coach Kyle Whittingham and coordinators Andy Ludwig (offense) and Morgan Scalley (defense), there's no reason to think the Utes won't return to the upper echelon. They just need to prove it first.

6.) CAL (0-0)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: @ Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dec 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) throws the football against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Bears were an exciting pick as a Pac-12 north champion considering quarterback Chase Barbers return with a talented group around him. Throw in a talented defense and there's reason to think Cal might unseat Oregon or Washington atop the north.

They'll get that first test when they travel to the desert to face Arizona State, a team in desperate need of a win after its heart-breaking loss to USC.

7.) STANFORD (0-1)

Last Result: 35-14 loss to Oregon

Up Next: vs. Colorado, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15) during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Cardinal lost in their season opener to the Ducks in Eugene, there were a lot of good building blocks. Many anticipated the Ducks would have the conference's top defensive line but Stanford surrendered just three tackles for loss and no sacks. Plus, the team ran for 197 yards and two scores on 6.4 yards per carry.

Stanford should get starting quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Connor Wedington back this week after missing the season opener due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

8.) WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)

Last Result: 38-28 win over Oregon State

Up Next: vs. Oregon, 5 p.m., FOX

Dec 27, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



The Cougars got off to a good start under head coach Nick Rolovich and freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, albeit it came against conference bottom-dwellers Oregon State. Travell Harris has taken over as the top wide receiver while Deon McIntosh ran for 147 yards and a score in placement of the injured Max Borghi.

But the Cougars could get Borghi back this week, and with snow and freezing temps all over the Palouse this weekend, could Washington State pull off the upset against Oregon.

9.) COLORADO (1-0)

Last Result: 48-42 win over UCLA

Up Next: @ Stanford, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes were expecting to go through a lot of ups and downs this season, yet somehow started with an up and an offensive explosion. Running back Jarek Broussard ran 31 times for 187 yards and three scores, en route to being named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week.

Colorado's defense is still shaky but the offense has a chance to prove its for real against the Cardinal this weekend.

10.) UCLA (0-1)

Last Result: 48-42 loss to Colorado

Up Next: vs. Utah, 8:30 p.m., FOX

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was an ugly start for UCLA, but then all of a sudden the offense found a pulse and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed how dynamic he is. He finished with 303 yards passing and four touchdowns, adding 109 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.



UCLA's offense will have a chance to thrive this week when Utah's inexperienced defense comes to town — but can the Bruins defense get enough stops to have a chance?

11.) OREGON STATE (0-1)

Last Result: 38-28 loss to Washington State

Up Next: @ Washington, 9 p.m., FS1

Nov 7, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown agains the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers are still a tough team to figure out. They have a stud at running back and a talented tight end, yet for some reason the offense tried to spread it out, and that's why the offense struggled.

Still, quarterback Tristan Gebbia had a good debut with 329 passing yards and a score while Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores. But like usual, the defense struggled.

12.) ARIZONA (0-0)

Last Result: No Contest

Up Next: vs. USC, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Nov 16, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats are a complete unknown. They have pieces in place on both sides of the ball to be good but how that all comes together remains to be seen. They'll have a chance to prove themselves at home against the Trojans this weekend.

