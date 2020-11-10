Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Stays On Top, Colorado Climbs
Ryan Kostecka
This may finally be the week when EVERY Pac-12 team plays.
As of right now, there are good signs pointing to Utah's matchup with UCLA while Cal appears to be a go against Arizona State.
With that being said, here are the Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings... All times MST
1.) OREGON (1-0)
Last Result: 35-14 win over Stanford
Up Next: @ Washington State, 5 p.m., FOX
After an expected slow start, the No. 10 Ducks took down Stanford at home. Breaking in a new quarterback, entire new offensive line and offensive coordinator, it was expected that the offense would struggle, and for much of the first quarter they did. But then the Ducks settled in as new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's play-calling really expanded the playbook and the Ducks thrived.
There is still a way to go from being the dominant team they were last year, but the floor has been set., and that's still better than most of the conference.
2.) USC (1-0)
Last Result: 28-27 win over Arizona State
Up Next: @ Arizona, 1:30 p.m., FOX
The most thrilling game of the conference came down to the very end with the Trojans hanging on over Arizona State. For 57 minutes, the Sun Devils were clearly the better team. But then the Trojans found that offense that was talked about so highly in the offseason, and scored 14 points (including an onside kick recovery) to steal the win.
USC will have a week to fix things before hitting the road against a very tough Utah team in a game that could ultimately decide the Pac-12 south division.
3.) ARIZONA STATE (0-1)
Last Result: 28-27 loss to USC
Up Next: vs. Cal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
The argument could be made for putting the Sun Devils ahead of the Trojans, but unfortunately for them games are 60 minutes long, not 57.
Jayden Daniels must improve his throwing ability, but losing star wide receiver Frank Darby early on was an adjustment. However, he did add over 100 yards rushing and once he gets Darby back, the offense could be dangerous.
There's no time to waste though as Arizona State will welcome Cal to the desert in a big showdown for Pac-12 pecking order.
4.) WASHINGTON (0-0)
Last Result: No Contest
Up Next: vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1
The Huskies are a mystery as nobody but the program knows who the starting quarterback is. But as always, you can expect Washington to be well-coached under Jimmy Lake and with a vaunted defense as usual, the Huskies will always be in contention.
5.) UTAH (0-0)
Last Result: No Contest
Up Next: @ UCLA, 8:30 p.m., FOX
The case can be made that as back-to-back south division champions, Utah can be as high as No. 2 on the list. But that can't be decided until we see how the offense fares under a new quarterback and the defense, after losing nine starters, finds a way to be aggressive.
But under head coach Kyle Whittingham and coordinators Andy Ludwig (offense) and Morgan Scalley (defense), there's no reason to think the Utes won't return to the upper echelon. They just need to prove it first.
6.) CAL (0-0)
Last Result: No Contest
Up Next: @ Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Golden Bears were an exciting pick as a Pac-12 north champion considering quarterback Chase Barbers return with a talented group around him. Throw in a talented defense and there's reason to think Cal might unseat Oregon or Washington atop the north.
They'll get that first test when they travel to the desert to face Arizona State, a team in desperate need of a win after its heart-breaking loss to USC.
7.) STANFORD (0-1)
Last Result: 35-14 loss to Oregon
Up Next: vs. Colorado, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Although the Cardinal lost in their season opener to the Ducks in Eugene, there were a lot of good building blocks. Many anticipated the Ducks would have the conference's top defensive line but Stanford surrendered just three tackles for loss and no sacks. Plus, the team ran for 197 yards and two scores on 6.4 yards per carry.
Stanford should get starting quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Connor Wedington back this week after missing the season opener due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
8.) WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)
Last Result: 38-28 win over Oregon State
Up Next: vs. Oregon, 5 p.m., FOX
The Cougars got off to a good start under head coach Nick Rolovich and freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, albeit it came against conference bottom-dwellers Oregon State. Travell Harris has taken over as the top wide receiver while Deon McIntosh ran for 147 yards and a score in placement of the injured Max Borghi.
But the Cougars could get Borghi back this week, and with snow and freezing temps all over the Palouse this weekend, could Washington State pull off the upset against Oregon.
9.) COLORADO (1-0)
Last Result: 48-42 win over UCLA
Up Next: @ Stanford, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Buffaloes were expecting to go through a lot of ups and downs this season, yet somehow started with an up and an offensive explosion. Running back Jarek Broussard ran 31 times for 187 yards and three scores, en route to being named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week.
Colorado's defense is still shaky but the offense has a chance to prove its for real against the Cardinal this weekend.
10.) UCLA (0-1)
Last Result: 48-42 loss to Colorado
Up Next: vs. Utah, 8:30 p.m., FOX
It was an ugly start for UCLA, but then all of a sudden the offense found a pulse and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed how dynamic he is. He finished with 303 yards passing and four touchdowns, adding 109 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.
UCLA's offense will have a chance to thrive this week when Utah's inexperienced defense comes to town — but can the Bruins defense get enough stops to have a chance?
11.) OREGON STATE (0-1)
Last Result: 38-28 loss to Washington State
Up Next: @ Washington, 9 p.m., FS1
The Beavers are still a tough team to figure out. They have a stud at running back and a talented tight end, yet for some reason the offense tried to spread it out, and that's why the offense struggled.
Still, quarterback Tristan Gebbia had a good debut with 329 passing yards and a score while Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores. But like usual, the defense struggled.
12.) ARIZONA (0-0)
Last Result: No Contest
Up Next: vs. USC, 1:30 p.m., FOX
The Wildcats are a complete unknown. They have pieces in place on both sides of the ball to be good but how that all comes together remains to be seen. They'll have a chance to prove themselves at home against the Trojans this weekend.
