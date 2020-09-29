SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Week 4 AP Poll: One Pac-12 team in the rankings while the SEC dominates

Ryan Kostecka

It wasn't the recognition the Pac-12 was hoping for from the national media when it announced last Thursday that it would be playing football this fall.

In the first poll released since the announcement, only one Pac-12 team (Oregon) is represented — while three others (USC, Utah and Washington) are receiving votes.

Oregon checks in at No. 14 in the nation, which is probably a good spot considering left tackle Penei Sewell (arguably the best player in the nation) and three of its four starting defensive backs have all opted out this upcoming season.

USC, Utah and Washington, all of whom were nationally-ranked in multiple preseason polls prior to the cancellation on Aug. 11, all received votes. USC checked in with 104 votes, Utah with 14 and Washington with 4 — Memphis is ranked 25th in the nation with 196 votes.

Clemson leads the way as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by three SEC teams in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Notre Dame rounds out the top-5.

The Big Ten, which has yet to play any games yet, has two teams ranked in the top-10 with No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State.

BYU — Utah's hated rival — checks in at No. 22 despite being 2-0. Oklahoma is the only team with one loss currently ranked, checking in at No. 18.

This week's slates of games features No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 recruit Darrien Stewart announces commitment to Utah

For the second consecutive day, Utah picked up a commit on the defensive side of the ball when three-star safety Darrien Stewart announced his commitment to the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Does extended dead period help or hurt Utah in recruiting?

The NCAA Board of Governors extended the recruiting dead period all the way until Jan. 1, making it more difficult for football programs around the nation — but is Utah one of those programs?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds commitment from versatile 2021 prospect Velltray Jefferson

Saturday was a big one for the Utes as the program went into California and secured the commitment of 3-star athlete Velltray Jefferson, a physical specimen who could see the field early

Ryan Kostecka

Could Utah begin the college basketball season in South Dakota?

There are many factors still at play but if it all goes according to multiple reports, the Utah men's basketball team could begin the 2021 season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Ryan Kostecka

Why a bubble in Salt Lake City makes A LOT of sense...

Due to the success of the professional sports bubbles in Orlando, Florida, a lot of chatter has been made about a college football bubble — and Salt Lake City could be the perfect destination

Ryan Kostecka

Jaylon Johnson ready for his biggest test as a rookie

After two very impressive weeks to begin his NFL career, former Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson will now get his biggest test to date when he faces off with Atlanta's high-powered offense

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Julian Blackmon prepared to take on bigger role with the Colts

After an incredibly strong NFL debut this past Sunday, former Utah safety Julian Blackmon is now preparing for an expanded role following the season-ending injury to starter Malik Hooker

Ryan Kostecka

Julian Blackmon stars in his NFL debut, helping Indianapolis to a win

When the Indianapolis Colts selected Julian Blackmon in the third round of the NFL draft this past spring, it was expected he wouldn't play until October. But injuries forced him into action and he shined bright

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 3

Following a Week 2 in the NFL that saw multiple season-ending injuries, including to former Ute Marquise Blair, other former Utes are expected to take on bigger roles

Ryan Kostecka

Marquise Blair done for the season following serious knee injury

Former Utah defensive back Marquise Blair was one of many NFL players to go down on Sunday — and the results are in and its not good. Blair will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury

Ryan Kostecka