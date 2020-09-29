Week 4 AP Poll: One Pac-12 team in the rankings while the SEC dominates

It wasn't the recognition the Pac-12 was hoping for from the national media when it announced last Thursday that it would be playing football this fall.

In the first poll released since the announcement, only one Pac-12 team (Oregon) is represented — while three others (USC, Utah and Washington) are receiving votes.

Oregon checks in at No. 14 in the nation, which is probably a good spot considering left tackle Penei Sewell (arguably the best player in the nation) and three of its four starting defensive backs have all opted out this upcoming season.

USC, Utah and Washington, all of whom were nationally-ranked in multiple preseason polls prior to the cancellation on Aug. 11, all received votes. USC checked in with 104 votes, Utah with 14 and Washington with 4 — Memphis is ranked 25th in the nation with 196 votes.

Clemson leads the way as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by three SEC teams in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Notre Dame rounds out the top-5.

The Big Ten, which has yet to play any games yet, has two teams ranked in the top-10 with No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State.

BYU — Utah's hated rival — checks in at No. 22 despite being 2-0. Oklahoma is the only team with one loss currently ranked, checking in at No. 18.

This week's slates of games features No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A & M and No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn.

