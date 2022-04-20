Skip to main content
What Kyle Whittingham said during week five of Utah's spring camp

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Notable responses from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during week five of spring camp.

Q: Kyle, you had a scrimmage on Saturday, how do you feel like it went?

Whitt: "Outstanding. It was a step forward from the first scrimmage, which is what we wanted to see happen. It was about the same length with a few different situations than we had with the first one, but it was invaluable work and a great evaluation tool. We got work done, stayed healthy and took a step forward – that's all you can ask for."

Q: Are you seeing Devaughn Vele and Cameron Rising's relationship progress?

Whitt: "It was certainly evident on Saturday. They connected quite a few times. Devaughn has always had the talent, it has just been about polishing his game and staying healthy to stay on the field. So far this spring he has been able to do that."

Q: What do you hope to get out of the spring game?

Whitt: "It's going to feature a lot of the new guys, guys that haven't played a lot of football for us. We'll see how they react in game like situations that we can create. You'll see a lot of guys not play, some of the front line guys, probably at least half a dozen on each side of the ball. It's really for the guys who haven't had much time at this level and to see how they react."

Q: What does Kyrese Rowan bring to the wide receiver position?

Whitt: "Kyrese is a tough, all-in receiver, meaning he is always working and always doing everything right. He is a great special teams guy as well. He is one of the leaders in the room. He is the same guy every day, and he gives his all every single day."

Q: Are there any guys who have stood out towards the end or since spring camp has gone on?

Whitt: "Pretty much the same guys that stood out at the beginning. Jaylon Glover has been fantastic this spring. Lander Barton, Justin Medlock have been great, it has been great to get JaTravis Broughton back at corner and he has had a really productive spring. Malone Mataele has really started to develop. He started all last year for us, but he is getting even better. Cole Bishop is a very good football player, the tight ends are everything you would expect, I am pleased with the progress of the offensive line and the defensive tackles are going to be a strong suite for us as well."

Q: How has the focus been on fundamentals?

Whitt: "It has been outstanding and I believe every player in this program has gotten better fundamentally and technique wise. That is what football is all about. That will trump scheme any day of the week. I think our coaches have done a really good job of teaching and demanding, and the players have responded."

Q: Do you have a good sense of who will lineup opposite of Van Fillinger?

Whitt: "Jonah Elliss had a really good spring. Connor O'Toole, who moved from wide receiver to defensive end this spring, has definitely found a good fit for him. Miki Suguturaga has played his best football this spring, so those guys including Van are the top four in their position with some talent coming in this fall too."

Q: How're you feeling about QB depth?

Whitt: "It's still a battle for number two. JJ [Ja'Quinden Jackson] and Bryson Barnes are both really taking steps forward, they're neck and neck still, its really a dead heat at this point. Both those guys are going to get extensive work in the game on Saturday so that might create some separation."

