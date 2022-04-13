What Kyle Whittingham said during week four of Utah's spring camp

Q: You had your first scrimmage on Saturday, what was it like to see them in action in spring?

Whitt: It was our first extensive live work, I think we had about 120 live reps, plus about 40-50 special teams reps. It was a complete, thorough work day. That work is invaluable. That's when you get your best evaluations and indicators of where these guys are at. It was very good scrimmage overall. We still have a lot of work to do. But guys are really starting to show up Jaylon Glover, Lander Barton, Justin Medlock—the younger guys are starting to make their presence known. It was a great work day, we'll have more of the same this week. Today was a full contact day, but not to the ground. Thursday we'll lighten up a little bit and we'll let it rip again Saturday.

Q: What did you see from your quarterbacks in the scrimmage and then today?

Whitt: Good stuff in the scrimmage on Saturday, but too many incompletions today. We have to complete more balls. We were not very accurate today and those are drive-killers. You miss wide open throws, you end up having to punt the football. They did a nice job Saturday, not so good today. But it ebbs and flows, and you hope to come back Thursday and have a better day.

Q: Do you feel like you are able to utilize the wide receivers?

Whitt: They're coming along, we do have a few we can really count on but we need a few more to emerge...we do have some really good wide receivers, we just need them to step up and make plays which they did on Saturday. That was maybe the highlight of the entire scrimmage...That needed to happen and it was good to see it happen.

Q: Do you have what you'd consider a wide receiver one right now?

Whitt: Well Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis are the guys that are the leaders of that group and the most experienced. Jaylon Dixon made a bunch of plays on Saturday which was great to see. But those two guys are the leaders there.

Q: How important is it for Jaylen [Dixon] to reemerge for you?

Whitt: He's a deep threat. Between him and Money Parks, those are our two fastest receivers. Those two guys have to continue to come along. Jaylen made quite a few plays for us a few years ago. He's starting to get his confidence back and Money is starting to emerge. If they can keep coming on and join the rest of the guys that have played a lot of football for us, we'll be in good shape.

Q: How far ahead of the curve is Lander Barton?

Whitt: When you consider that he should still be in high school right now, it's pretty amazing what he's doing. But it's no surprise. He's got all the tools. When we recruited him, we felt we knew exactly what we were getting…there's nothing that is surprising us. But it is pretty impressive that he is doing what he is doing at such an early stage.

Q: How's the depth of the linebacker room coming along?

Whitt: Justin Medlock is having a very good Spring. Between him, Lander Barton, Carson Tabaracci and and the guys returning…[among others] the Calvert brothers, Hayden Furey, Mohamoud Diabate. We're excited to get [Diabate] on the field, but he's not able to yet. It looks like he's getting closer to being ready. He won't be ready for Spring, but we're excited to get him back in the mix. [Diabate] is a phenomenal player. Great range, physical, fast, aggressive, good instincts. He is the whole package.

Q: Is there any position group keeping you up at night?

Whitt: Special teams is still something that, until we get it solidified, its a concern. Like I said about the receivers, there was some concern but last Saturday we put a lot of those to rest with the plays they made. But we've got to go back and do it again this week. It can't be just a one time thing. I think every position group is coming along but the main issue right now is special teams.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah