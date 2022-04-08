What Kyle Whittingham said during week three of Utah's spring camp

Q: Where are things at in terms of the linebacker room?

Whitt: The young guys are doing a great job, the guys that just got here from high school. Lander Barton, Justin Medlock, Carson Tabaracci. Those guys have really added to that group. But I would say the leader right now is Karene Reid…when these guys get up to speed we should be ok.

Q: How do you get a guy like Mohamoud Diabate up to speed?

Whitt: He’s here, he’s learned the defense at least in the film room. He’s unable to do much on the field obviously but all summer long, all fall camp, these guys play a lot of football so he’ll come around quickly.

Q: What stands out about his [Diabate] tape from Florida?

Whitt: His range. He’s got tremendous range, sideline to sideline. He’s got great athleticism. He’s got a good ability to deal with blockers and he’s just an athlete. That’s his best attribute, just his sheer athleticism.

Q: How much optimism is there around Jaren Kump?

Whitt: A lot of optimism. We fully expect that he’ll be 100% and cleared in the next 4-6 weeks, just right after spring ball ends. He won’t be doing much. He’s doing what he can but he’s very limited.

Q: With Nick [Ford] gone, is anybody stepping up as the leader of the offensive line?

Whitt: Braeden Daniels is the leader of the offensive line. He’s a guy that everybody looks to. He’s playing left tackle for us exclusively right now which is what we need and he’s doing a good job.

Q: Is he [Daniels] as versatile as Nick?

Whitt: He is as versatile as Nick [Ford]. He and Nick are very similar in that regard. He can play all five positions.

Q: Where are you at with the safety position right now?

Whitt: Cole Bishop is having a tremendous spring, picking up right where he left off in the fall. Kamo’i Latu was out for a few days with a leg injury but he’s back now and looks good. What’s really encouraging as I mentioned last week is RJ Hubert. He’s back to 100% and is doing real well.

Q: What are you working through with special teams?

Whitt: Well we are working hard on it. We are working every single day and we hope to have that solved coming out of spring. If not, we’ll solve it at fall camp and it’s got to be solved because we weren’t good enough last year.

Q: What’s helping Karene [Reid] set himself apart?

Whitt: First of all, he’s experienced. He had reps last year, not a lot but more than anybody else essentially. He’s extremely smart and his linebacker instincts are exactly what you want at that position.

Q: Are Junior Tafuna and Van Fillinger taking the steps you want to see?

Whitt: They are. They’re doing well and coming off really good seasons. Junior was defensive player of the year and Tennessee Pututau is also making some noise right now as well our two young defensive ends that are doing a great job. Jonah Elliss and Connor O’Toole. Those guys are gonna be really good players.

