What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

Question: Whats it like to win the Pac-12 Championship again and get back to the Rose Bowl?

RJ Hubert: "It feels great to win the [Pac-12] championship, for one. To be back in the Rose Bowl, it's such a prestigious bowl. We're happy to be there and be part of the fourth New Year's Six bowl game in this program's history. It's a blessing to be there and we want to win this thing this time."

Question: Thoughts on this possibly being the last traditional Rose Bowl?

RJ Hubert: "It'll be a great matchup. Penn State's a great team. The Rose Bowl's got such great history, especially between the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. I think it'll be a special moment and a special game."

Question: As an upperclassman, how do you look to lead these young guys on this stage?

RJ Hubert: "We've had big crowds this year. We've had big home crowds plenty of times here at Rice-Eccles. We've had big crowds we've had to play against, [namely] at Florida. And we've played in the Rose Bowl already this year. So it's just realizing that it's just another game, settling your nerves and just play one down at a time."

Question: How has the defense evolved over the season?

RJ Hubert: "It's been a process to say the least. But it's been a process that we've trusted in the entire time. At the beginning of the year, we knew there were going to be mistakes made, especially in the first game just getting your feet underneath you. As we went on through the year, a lot of people started to count us out, started to (think) that maybe this isn't the old defense that Coach Scalley's had in times past. Through those UCLA and USC games in the middle of the season, we knew that we'd had some tough times and played some really good offenses, but that it's not our best football and that we can still play our best football in the coming weeks. As we've played and as the season went on, we've been able to fine-tune little things here and there that we weren't doing as well, and just be better as a defense as a whole."

Question: How can you finish the season the right way?

RJ Hubert: "It was cool to go to the Rose Bowl last year. But it was a let-down that we lost. Even though we gave a great effort, a loss is a loss. There were really no consolation prizes for losing the Rose Bowl. I feel like we made a lot of people proud, but it wasn't to our standards. Winning is our standard here. It's a big emphasis this year to win."

Question: Whats it like to be back in the Rose Bowl?

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "It's a blessing. Great opportunity to experience it again, especially for the young guys that haven't been there. It's a blessing."

Question: Whats your journey been from quarterback to the featured running back?

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "It's been a journey, for real. I'm not going to lie to you; I didn't expect for it to happen this fast. But I've always been prepared for it. Being from Texas; the level of football we played, it was nothing new to me."

Question: How has playing quarterback helped you transition?

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "Playing quarterback here, it helped me transition to running back. Already knowing the plays, knowing who has what, and knowing what I have. It was really easy to make the transition and Coach [Ganther] was a big help telling me [how to] play running back, picking up blitzes, stuff like that. He was a big help with that."

Question: Do you have more confidence heading into this game since you've been there before?

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "Most definitely. We never lack confidence. We're going to prepare the same way we prepare every week."

Question: Whats it like to be back in the Rose Bowl?

Clark Phillips III: "Man, ton of emotion. I'm super grateful for it. We did a lot this season to get here. We know how long the season felt. It's so rewarding when you win."

"It's not new. I think that's a good way to look at it. I think that's kind of the tale of our season. Running it back, all of those things and the kind of mantra that we went into the season with. I think it plays the same part for the Rose Bowl. This will be our second time [there] and this time we can go and do it the right way."

Question: What was it like to still win the Pac-12 Championship despite facing adversity?

Clark Phillips III: "I think that's just a testament to the team's grit; the ability to get knocked down and get back up. It happened three times this year. We learned a lot this year and I think the reward was one we can all be grateful for."

Question: What are your impressions of Penn State?

Clark Phillips III: "Good team. Based on the film that I've watched thus far, they've got a good quarterback. Defense is solid. They run a similar style offense and defense to us in the fact that they use their tight ends and they're able to mix things up."

Question: How has it been soaking it all up since winning the Pac-12 Championship?

Cameron Rising: "Just feeling great. Just happy to be a part of this team. It's been a crazy journey to get here, and now I'm excited to go to the Rose Bowl."

Question: Whats it like going back to the Rose Bowl?

Cameron Rising: "You always have to have confidence going into a venue you've played in before. Just looking to go get this one done this time."

Question: How have you seen guys step up in response to others going down with injury?

Cameron Rising: "It's always fun. When you have playmakers start to come out and show that they have the swagger that they can go out there and make big plays, it's always fun and makes my job that much easier. You can hit them on the 50 [yard line] and watch them take it the rest. It's a fun time and I'm just glad to have those guys on my side."

