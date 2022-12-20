Skip to main content
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 3

Notable quotes from several Utah defenders in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.

Mohamoud Diabate

Question: Have you gotten what you wanted out of this year at Utah?

Mohamoud Diabate: "Yeah, definitely. I came here to be a Pac-12 champion and to be coached by coaches who were going to hold me at a high standard. I definitely feel like I received that."

Question: What was it like to reach that goal?

Mohamoud Diabate: "It was a battle. You've got to put one foot in front of the other and keep working every day. As weird as it sounds, we weren't really focused on the championship. We were focused on who we had the next week, (then) the next week, (then) the next week. So once you're focused on things like that, honestly it flies by. But when you're looking at a whole big season, that's when it becomes kind of mentally challenging. Just looking at it week-by-week, preparing for every game is what's allowed us to be successful."

Question: What stands out about Penn State from their tape?

Mohamoud Diabate: "They have a pretty good offense. A lot of running, a lot of run game. Lot of screens, little things like that. Essentially what you would think of Big Ten football, good power football."

RJ Hubert

Question: Thoughts on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford?

RJ Hubert: "He's got that knowledge. He's been in the game so long. When you do that and it's around you all the time, you just have a really good knowledge of what's going on around you, diagnosing defenses, that sort of thing."

Question: How do you take the experience of the Rose Bowl Game a year ago into this year?

RJ Hubert: "This has been very helpful for us. Of course, we've been to this bowl game last year. We want to win it this year. But having that experience and everything (last year), all the festivities leading up to it, we're kind of used to it. We're not shell-shocked by it by any means. We're really focused on winning the game and the game in particular for this bowl experience."

