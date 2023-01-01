What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State this week

Micah Bernard

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: Whats it like to appear in back-to-back Rose Bowl games?

Micah Bernard: "It's very exciting. It's a very different feeling. I think it's more of a come on, we've got to get this one feeling. Last year it was nice to be here, but this one is going to be the one."

Question: What is the key to this game at the running back position?

Micah Bernard: "I think it's just you've got to play hard the whole game. They don't stop playing hard. There are some tough guys. They're physical. But we're tough and physical, too. We've just got to go out there and play our brand of football and not let them play theirs."

Question: How was practice this week?

Micah Bernard: "I think we're doing pretty good at practice. We've got the game plan in. Everybody knows what we have to do, what we have to get done, and for the rest of the week, just making sure we're locked in mentally. We're going to do what we've got to do physically. We've just got to be locked in mentally."

Braeden Daniels

Question: What are the differences between this year and last year?

Braeden Daniels: "You know, definitely just after being here last year and getting the experience and being able to see what the Rose Bowl is like, all the traditions, and then coming back this year and knowing it's like more business-like and more like we came here for a reason and we want the trophy and we want to go and take it.

"We know it's not ours and we have to go work for it. That's just the vibe and the way we want to represent the team this year."

Question: What has it been like to be the leader of the offensive line?

Braeden Daniels: "You know, it's definitely been different just coming in and having to lead the offensive line, and, you know, kind of just taking on that role. If the offensive line doesn't do good I'm the person they're looking at.

"I think that I've done my due diligence and been able to help the offensive line in ways that can make us better and ways that can protect Cam a little different or a different way or style of doing things.

"I think just helping the offensive line in the way we embrace a different part of the game I guess, and having like -- it's a tough-guy sport, so embracing that part of it is something that I feel like has been a big role for us, battling injuries and stuff like that. It's been good.

"But Jim Harding, he's been great to us and he's just been taking time with us. It's been awesome."

Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What has led to coming back with confidence throughout 2022?

Cameron Rising: "Just unwavering belief. I believe in this team. I believe in what the coach's game plan is, just unwavering and not going away from it and just falling back on our training when it is times of chaos to make sure that you are prepared for whatever comes."

Question: How do you deal with Penn State's defense?

Cameron Rising: "Do what we've done all year, just have those guys up front, those five linemen that just do everything they can. They take it personal with whoever they are facing, and just want to make sure that they dominate the line of scrimmage and so that's what it's going to be about."

Question: What does it mean to have a chance to win the last traditional Rose Bowl game?

Cameron Rising: "It's big and that's why it's going to, I think, be etched in history whoever comes out on top and that's why you've just got to make sure that we continue to prepare and just do everything we can be ready for it."

Devaughn Vele

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: How did you stay together after the loss to Oregon?

Devaughn Vele: "Just understanding that it's just another adversity that we had to deal with. We understood that the odds were against us after that loss against Oregon, but we also understood that there's still a chance. And when there's still a chance, we're going to keep doing everything we can to make sure we make the most of our opportunities so that chance, when it comes, we'll be ready for it.

"We understood that it was going to take everything we had and not only that for the stars to align, and it did. One thing I'm very proud of for this team is that when we did get the chance, it wasn't one of those things where it's, like, oh, you know, you only got in because of the other teams, but then we wouldn't be ready to play in the championship game because we lost to Oregon. You know, that it was a fluke we beat USC the first time. No, we came in there and dominated, and we showed everybody that we're a team that no matter what adversity hits us, we're always prepared and we're always going to hit it back in the mouth.



"So that's one thing I'm very proud of this team that we were able to overcome that this year."

Question: How does this offense still perform at a high level despite injury?

Devaughn Vele: "It's testament to the philosophy of 'next man up.' We have one hell of a team. We have a lot of great players. A lot of young players as well that are coming in, and they have to mature fast, and that's just how it is. That's what Utah football is all about.

"When you are ready to play, your number is going to be called, and you have to be ready for it. Those guys when their number is called, they always are ready.



"So although it's tough for us to lose great players in Dalton (Kincaid) and Tavion (Thomas) and then Brant (Kuithe) as well, we understand as well that we have guys that can fill in those spots and bring their own creativity to the offense and put up those numbers that we normally put up because that's just the philosophy we have here at Utah."

Thomas Yassmin

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What is your mindset going in as the featured tight end?

Thomas Yassmin: "I mean, I just try and treat it like any other game. Obviously the number of reps I'm going to be taking and my role is going to increase, but for me personally I just gotta treat it as any other game and just go in there with the attitude that, yeah, might be a little more tired at the end of certain drives, but I'm just going to try to do the same things that I try and do every other game and just not treat it any differently."

