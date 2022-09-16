What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Question: Did you have a favorite moment during the Southern Utah game?

Dalton Kincaid: "Thomas Yassmin's touchdown. One hundred percent. Highlight of the day."

Question: What was it like to see Yassmin get to play and the impact he had in that game against SUU?

Dalton Kincaid: "It was awesome. He was my first friend when I got here. He's still one of my best friends. To see him have that level of success was great."

Question: What are your thoughts on this week's rematch with SDSU on the heels of last year's game?

Dalton Kincaid: "I think it's definitely on the mind of a lot of guys that played in that game last year…[it was] Cameron Rising's coming out party. That was the biggest thing. We've got him starting this year, so hopefully it's a different outcome."

Question: What can you say about Rising's performance last year at SDSU and giving you guys a chance to win that game?

Dalton Kincaid: "He's just got this leadership ability that not many people have. He gets people to want to play for him. The O-line wants to play harder for him, everyone around him."

Cole Bishop

Cole Bishop, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Question: How would you assess the defense in week three?

Cole Bishop: "Obviously, in game one, the defense started slow, and we missed too many tackles. Last week, we played better and keep improving each week."

Question: What's the biggest challenge SDSU presents defensively?

Cole Bishop: "The run game. They run the ball a lot. Last season, they ran the ball a ton on us, and we have to be really physical."

Question: How is the run defense looking?

Cole Bishop: "Good. We missed too many tackles, and we have been working on that in practice to be more physical."

Aliki Vimahi

Question: Whats the most significant point of emphasis as you prepare for SDSU?

Aliki Vimahi: "Definitely to stop the run. They are a very run-heavy run team. They love to run, stretch and zone plays. We will need to be physical in the run game."

Question: How beneficial was the SUU game?

Aliki Vimahi: "It was very beneficial, and it was very impactful. We had guys making plays, like making the pick, and I believe right then and there that flipped the switch in our brains like we are back. That last game against SUU was a great game for us in terms of shifting that mental focus."



Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes