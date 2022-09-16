Skip to main content
What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

Heading into week three against San Diego State, several Utes commented on their matchup with the Aztecs.

Dalton Kincaid

Question: Did you have a favorite moment during the Southern Utah game?

Dalton Kincaid: "Thomas Yassmin's touchdown. One hundred percent. Highlight of the day."

Question: What was it like to see Yassmin get to play and the impact he had in that game against SUU?

Dalton Kincaid: "It was awesome. He was my first friend when I got here. He's still one of my best friends. To see him have that level of success was great."

Question: What are your thoughts on this week's rematch with SDSU on the heels of last year's game?

Dalton Kincaid: "I think it's definitely on the mind of a lot of guys that played in that game last year…[it was] Cameron Rising's coming out party. That was the biggest thing. We've got him starting this year, so hopefully it's a different outcome."

Question: What can you say about Rising's performance last year at SDSU and giving you guys a chance to win that game?

Dalton Kincaid: "He's just got this leadership ability that not many people have. He gets people to want to play for him. The O-line wants to play harder for him, everyone around him."

Cole Bishop

Question: How would you assess the defense in week three?

Cole Bishop: "Obviously, in game one, the defense started slow, and we missed too many tackles. Last week, we played better and keep improving each week."

Question: What's the biggest challenge SDSU presents defensively?

Cole Bishop: "The run game. They run the ball a lot. Last season, they ran the ball a ton on us, and we have to be really physical."

Question: How is the run defense looking?

Cole Bishop: "Good. We missed too many tackles, and we have been working on that in practice to be more physical."

Aliki Vimahi

Question: Whats the most significant point of emphasis as you prepare for SDSU?

Aliki Vimahi: "Definitely to stop the run. They are a very run-heavy run team. They love to run, stretch and zone plays. We will need to be physical in the run game."

Question: How beneficial was the SUU game?

Aliki Vimahi: "It was very beneficial, and it was very impactful. We had guys making plays, like making the pick, and I believe right then and there that flipped the switch in our brains like we are back. That last game against SUU was a great game for us in terms of shifting that mental focus."

