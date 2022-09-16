What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State
Dalton Kincaid
Question: Did you have a favorite moment during the Southern Utah game?
Dalton Kincaid: "Thomas Yassmin's touchdown. One hundred percent. Highlight of the day."
Question: What was it like to see Yassmin get to play and the impact he had in that game against SUU?
Dalton Kincaid: "It was awesome. He was my first friend when I got here. He's still one of my best friends. To see him have that level of success was great."
Question: What are your thoughts on this week's rematch with SDSU on the heels of last year's game?
Dalton Kincaid: "I think it's definitely on the mind of a lot of guys that played in that game last year…[it was] Cameron Rising's coming out party. That was the biggest thing. We've got him starting this year, so hopefully it's a different outcome."
Question: What can you say about Rising's performance last year at SDSU and giving you guys a chance to win that game?
Dalton Kincaid: "He's just got this leadership ability that not many people have. He gets people to want to play for him. The O-line wants to play harder for him, everyone around him."
Cole Bishop
Question: How would you assess the defense in week three?
Read More
Cole Bishop: "Obviously, in game one, the defense started slow, and we missed too many tackles. Last week, we played better and keep improving each week."
Question: What's the biggest challenge SDSU presents defensively?
Cole Bishop: "The run game. They run the ball a lot. Last season, they ran the ball a ton on us, and we have to be really physical."
Question: How is the run defense looking?
Cole Bishop: "Good. We missed too many tackles, and we have been working on that in practice to be more physical."
Aliki Vimahi
Question: Whats the most significant point of emphasis as you prepare for SDSU?
Aliki Vimahi: "Definitely to stop the run. They are a very run-heavy run team. They love to run, stretch and zone plays. We will need to be physical in the run game."
Question: How beneficial was the SUU game?
Aliki Vimahi: "It was very beneficial, and it was very impactful. We had guys making plays, like making the pick, and I believe right then and there that flipped the switch in our brains like we are back. That last game against SUU was a great game for us in terms of shifting that mental focus."
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes