What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Arizona

Question: How was it being back out on the field tonight?

Cameron Rising: "It felt good to be back out there with the guys and just running the offense again."

Question: How are you feeling health wise?

Cameron Rising: "I feel great."

Question: How do you feel like the offensive line played in the weather conditions?

Cameron Rising: "Phenomenal. They did a great job, we were able to run the ball downhill all night and they just controlled the line of scrimmage, and anytime you do that it's going to be good for the offense."

Question: Thoughts on the defensive effort in the second half?

Karene Reid: "Yeah, I thought it was great, it gives us a lot of confidence. That's a good offense right there. They had some really good receivers, I feel like the DB's especially played a great game, so yeah, we were trying to get after that quarterback and every time he threw it, I felt like for the most part the DB's were able to break it up."

Question: What did you see on film that helped you prepare for the Wildcats?

Karene Reid: "I think we just really stressed communication. We studied a lot of their route concepts knowing that they were a pass-heavy team. Based off formation we were able to talk and sort everything out."

Question: How did you limit Arizona's explosive moments?

Zemaiah Vaughn: "Well, it was just great preparation, basically. We practice it, treat the game like practice. Lock in and make plays is just really what it was."

Question: How did you prepare for a pass-heavy team?

Zemaiah Vaughn: "Really worked harder in practice and after practice, like with the corners, we do releases with each other after practice getting ready for them [Arizona] because we know they're pass-heavy and one of the top offenses throwing the ball."

