What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Stanford

Cameron Rising

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What kind of adjustments did the offense make in the second half?

Cameron Rising: "We just cleaned it up, stopped having some holding calls and stuff like that. Anytime you set your offense back, it's going to be rough. We eliminated the mistakes and things started to go our way."

Question: Thoughts on Nate Johnson's performances over the last few games?

Cameron Rising: "He's been phenomenal. Anytime you can have a guy run that fast, the self-proclaimed fastest player on the team, he does a good job with the ball in his hands. He makes smart decisions, and has a good head on his shoulders, especially for a freshman. It's impressive to see."

Question: What was it like to see Logan Kendall score a touchdown?

Cameron Rising: "That was great. Anytime you can get the 'Rhino' going downhill and getting him in open space like that with the ball, he's going to make a play. I know the whole team was just up and at him after that."

Mohamoud Diabate

Question: What contributed to tonights defensive effort?

Mohamoud Diabate: "Preparation. Coach always emphasizes preparation and being prepared for the game, knowing what to anticipate and knowing how to react to something when you see it. We just did a great job listening to our coaches throughout the week and putting in the work behind the scenes and being able to produce."

Question: What has your experience been like in Rice Eccles Stadium since transferring from Florida?

Mohamoud Diabate: "Great experience. Coming here I didn't really know what to expect, but I've definitely enjoyed every moment in that stadium. The fans and the atmosphere have definitely been special, so it's been a fun ride with these guys, and we look forward to finishing it in these next three weeks and taking what we came here to take."

Jonah Elliss

Question: How has the defense adjusted over the last few weeks?

Jonah Elliss: "It's just about doing our job. Earlier in the season a lot of the mistakes that were happening were that guys were trying to make the big play or were not doing their assignment. The last few weeks we've really just honed in and said that if you just do your job, the play will come to you."

Tavion thomas

Question: How would you describe your final game in Rice Eccles Stadium?

Tavion Thomas: "It's just been fun. Like I said before, it's been a long journey, great fans and a great atmosphere, just unbelievable. I've never been a part of something like that so it's pretty awesome."

