What several Utes said after Utah's victory over USC

Question: When you took that big hit, what did it do for the rest of the offense? Was it something that affected you?

Cameron Rising: "Nope. JJ wanted it more than me. The next play he showed it."

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "It affected me. I was pissed. I feel like it was my fault. I should've looked in and tried to block him at least. But yeah, I was pissed about that."

Question: How good does this one feel?

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "Unbelievable. Man, I don't even know how to describe it. I've been saying it all year, we're doing this for twenty-two...they year of 2022, doing it for twenty-two. It was definitely our year."

Cameron Rising: "It was destined. That's what it felt like."

Question: What was the key to your perseverance and coming out with the victory despite trailing?

Cameron Rising:

Question: Ja'Quinden whats the experience been like for you to switch to running back and then run for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 Championship?

Ja'Quinden Jackson:

Question: Down two scores, what was your message to your offense in the huddle?

Cameron Rising: "Just go eat. We had to just go out and do and go execute it. Everybody was on page. Just had to get them fired up and get their piss boiling pretty much."

Question: Do you have any response to the way Caleb Williams painted his nails for the game tonight?

Question: Should Kyle Whittingham be considered one of the best coaches in college football?

Ja'Quinden Jackson:

Cameron Rising: "He's one of the most winning coaches in the Pac-12 and the winningest coach at Utah. He's doing something right. He's been tenured there for so long that you're going to be doing something right when you've been there for so long. He's just a great coach and going back to back, he's definitely moving up on that list for sure."

Question: Can you talk about being the underdog this week and how played off the emotion of playing a team like USC

Ja'Quinden Jackson: "We already knew what we had to do. It was just a regular game to us. We knew we had to play physical. We knew we had to stick together as one. It was just a regular game to us."

Cameron Rising: "I thought we took it a little personal. Saw all of that as disrespect and wanted to go out and prove a point."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes