What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State

Bryson Barnes

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: When did you know you would be starting?

Bryson Barnes: "We talked about it right before the game started."

Question: What was it like for your first career start to be on the road?

Bryson Barnes: "I knew what was at stake, but you must be prepared and treat each game the same way. Right now, we have to keep things rolling and keep getting these wins."

Mohamoud Diabate

Question: How much pressure was on you guys after the change at quarterback?

Mohamoud Diabate: "No. We feel comfortable with Bryson [Barnes] as we see him every day in practice. He is just as good as anybody in the country. I did not lose confidence when we saw him step onto the field. We knew we had to do our job the same."

Karene Reid

Question: Did simplifying the defense make it more successful?

Karene Reid: "I think you said it. Coach Scalley has been simplifying things, but the game plan was perfect this week. We did a lot of film study and were able to match our calls with what we were seeing."

Jaylon Glover

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: What was it like out there tonight?

Jaylon Glover: "It was a good feeling. Just like everyone is saying, we prepare every week. We are coming out of practice being starters. It was good, and it was fun being out there with the guys. It was great to come in here and get a win."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes